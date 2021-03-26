Stanley Tucci: from busy man to ‘Inside Man’

Stanley Tucci is having a moment, once again, with the combination of his strong work in the movie “Supernova” and his passionate tourism in CNN’s “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”

Now comes news that Tucci is going to star in an upcoming BBC-Netflix drama called “Inside Man,” from “Sherlock” and “Doctor Who” writer Steven Moffat. The four-part thriller, according to the release, is about “a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar crossing paths in the most unexpected way.” So: Not an adaptation of Spike Lee’s 2006 movie of the same name.