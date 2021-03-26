Stanley Tucci: from busy man to ‘Inside Man’

Stanley Tucci is having a moment, once again, with the combination of his strong work in the movie “Supernova” and his passionate tourism in CNN’s “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”
Now comes news that Tucci is going to star in an upcoming BBC-Netflix drama called “Inside Man,” from “Sherlock” and “Doctor Who” writer Steven Moffat. The four-part thriller, according to the release, is about “a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar crossing paths in the most unexpected way.” So: Not an adaptation of Spike Lee’s 2006 movie of the same name.
Advertisement
Tucci will be joined by David Tennant, Dolly Wells, and Lydia West, who was in HBO Max’s “It’s a Sin.”
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.