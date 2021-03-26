Mass. jobs recovery took a breather in February

The Massachusetts job market cooled in February as the state struggled with its COVID-19 vaccination campaign and many restrictions on businesses remained in place.

Job growth slowed and the labor force shrank, the Baker administration said on Friday, citing US Labor Department data. The unemployment rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 7.1 percent as more people gave up looking for work. Nationally, the jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent last month.

The state’s employment recovery lagged behind much of the country last month. Local employers added 14,100 jobs, down from a revised gain of 37,900 in January. Nationally, job growth accelerated in February.