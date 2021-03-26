Mass. jobs recovery took a breather in February

The Massachusetts job market cooled in February as the state struggled with its COVID-19 vaccination campaign and many restrictions on businesses remained in place.
Job growth slowed and the labor force shrank, the Baker administration said on Friday, citing US Labor Department data. The unemployment rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 7.1 percent as more people gave up looking for work. Nationally, the jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent last month.
The state’s employment recovery lagged behind much of the country last month. Local employers added 14,100 jobs, down from a revised gain of 37,900 in January. Nationally, job growth accelerated in February.
Mirroring the national trend, the local leisure and hospitality sector accounted for most of the new jobs last month. Accommodation and travel businesses added 10,300 jobs. Professional and business services hired a net 9,400 workers, while the government sector shed 8,200 positions.
State-level employment data are often subject to significant revisions. Massachusetts is scheduled to release March numbers on April 16.
