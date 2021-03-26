Secondhand clothes site ThredUp jumps after $168 million IPO

ThredUp, the online marketplace for secondhand clothing, climbed 43 percent in its trading debut after a $168 million initial public offering.

ThredUp, whose shares sold for $14 in the IPO, opened at $18.25 and closed at $20 Friday, giving the company a market value of $1.8 billion. The Oakland, Calif.-based company sold 12 million shares Thursday after marketing them for $12 to $14.

“More millennial and generation Z consumers are driving the shift to secondhand each year,” the company said in its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Younger customers are more conscious with sustainability and therefore more likely to shop for secondhand goods, it said.