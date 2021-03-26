WeWork attempts to go public again, this time through a SPAC

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two years after its attempted initial public offering of shares disintegrated, WeWork will go public in a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, according to reports.

WeWork is merging with BowX Acquisition, a SPAC, in a transaction that would value the embattled communal office-space company at $9 billion plus debt, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That is far below the $47 billion valuation given the New York venture in September 2019 when WeWork's IPO imploded after massive losses were revealed in regulatory filings.