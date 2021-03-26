Unsure about the relationship after a miscarriage

I feel like everything is going downhill and that the future we once wanted is gone. The other day I was having flashbacks to when I told him I was pregnant. We spoke a lot that day and I remember telling him that I wanted to get married, to which he said he’s not saying no but that he needed some more time because we had only been dating for six months. I agreed to give him time and no longer brought it up — until he later did.

Q. I recently suffered a miscarriage with my boyfriend. When I found out I was pregnant, we started making plans to live together, start our family, and get married. Since this has happened, we are trying to move forward, but so far it seems impossible.

Flash forward to now. We never got the chance to follow through with getting married because of our loss. It has been hard and I have started many arguments with him. Everything has become insecure to me. While we were talking last night, I asked if he still wanted to get married, and he said yes, but then said he wants to go through this difficult moment first before he speaks about marriage or anything else after. I feel like he is unsure about a life with me.

PLEASE HELP





A. A reminder that this column in no way substitutes for talking to a mental health professional.

What I can say, as an advice columnist, is that a lot has happened over the past few months. Your partner’s desire for time — so both of you can process what happened — seems very fair and necessary. It seems thoughtful.

You haven’t been together for that long, and much of your recent relationship has been wrapped up in intense planning — then loss. It’s important that you take care of yourself during this moment of grief. Talk to your doctor about options for support.

There is a way for you to have the future you hoped for, but you can’t skip past the feelings — whatever they are — by asking this man for a guarantee that everything will be exactly the same.

He might be confused and rethinking his decision, or the pace of it, at the very least. He might be considering how he’s supposed to feel. It’s OK that he doesn’t know just yet. Do you? Pretending you’re the same as you were isn’t going to make you feel less insecure. It sounds like you’d have a better chance of growing stronger as a couple if you both made room for patience and honesty.

Take a beat and care for each other without expectations for celebrations and plans. Again, ask for help — because there’s a community for people who’ve been through this experience. You want to make sure you’re taking the best next steps for you, and for the right reasons.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Get into a bereavement group for mothers who have lost pregnancies. Right now you need to come to terms with your loss and realize the problems you’re having in your relationship are a symptom of that.

MYANSWER69





He asked for time. I think you should give it to him. Take some for yourself.

HEARTFULMOOSEDODGER-





I’m so sorry for your loss. I would try to separate the baby from the marriage. If you were only going to get married because of the baby and not because your relationship was ready for it, that might be your answer.

SURFERROSA





^Even if you take marriage off the table, it doesn’t mean he isn’t serious about the relationship.

PINKDRINK





Sorry for your loss. I agree with the suggestion of getting therapy. You both have a lot to work through and everyone has different coping skills and methods of dealing with grief. With a shared loss like this you need to understand and respect each other’s needs. Best wishes to you.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





I’m sorry you’ve had so much drama and trauma. Your relationship skipped past the honeymoon phase and right into intense crisis management. He needs room to breathe and you need help regaining you equilibrium. Sadly, as you both reevaluate your relationship without the pressure to marry, you may find your future is not with him. Good luck to you.

SEENITTOO





Both of you have suffered a loss and are each grieving. I don’t think either of you should be asking for the other to give anything; and that includes information about the future. Right now, you each need to get through the present — and that’s a very real loss. I encourage you to get counseling so you can work through your grief. Also seek out support groups [including online] with other women who have gone through the same thing. You are probably seeking support and reassurance from your partner, and to some degree that makes sense, but he’s coping with his own feelings and he isn’t in proper headspace now to think too far in the future — and that’s fair. Understandably, you want to go back to the happy, blissful days when the future seemed certain, but life just took a detour and you need to take time to heal and not speed past it just to get a promise of a future. Very sorry for your loss.

BKLYNMOM

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.