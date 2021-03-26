Blind date: ‘She came prepared with a lot of questions’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

LAST THING SHE READ: Wild by Cheryl Strayed

HER PERFECT MATE: John Krasinski as an author or professor

JONATHAN K.: 22 / research assistant

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: A pancake breakfast and a midday hike

LAST THING HE READ: A paper, “The asymmetry of antimatter in the proton”

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, READING AND WESTBOROUGH

TRAIL AHEAD

Carolyn I had cheese and crackers and a glass of white wine. I threw on some hoops and makeup, then logged in.

Jonathan I went for a run, then tidied up. It was a weird feeling to be going on a date from my bedroom.

Carolyn He looked really kind. He was dressed well, which I appreciated and showed that he put effort into the date. He said he was tall, which was cool because I’m also tall.

Jonathan I thought she was very good looking, not exactly my type but she had very nice hair and a nice smile. She seemed calm, confident, and outgoing.

TWO PATHS

Carolyn We talked about graduating college during COVID, moving back to our parents’ houses, his plans for the summer (he wants to go hiking and on road trips with friends), and our jobs. He is a research assistant working remotely for a professor in Canada, which I found really interesting.

Jonathan I quickly discovered that we had very little in common. About five minutes into the date, I realized that it would never work. She wasn’t interested in talking about my research, even after I asked her repeatedly about her career in marketing.

Carolyn Jonathan is learning French, loves Indian food, and has been a vegan for a few years. He likes to cook and hike. We talked about places we want to travel to once we are vaccinated. He wanted to go on a trip to India with his friend and I thought that sounded awesome. I found out he doesn’t like to fly, which was funny because I love flying and can’t wait to get back to an airport.

Jonathan She came prepared with a lot of questions; it felt more like an interview than a date. The conversation definitely wasn’t organic. I just had four interviews for grad school, and this “date” felt like yet another interview.

Carolyn I ordered a salad and cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory. The salad was really good and the cheesecake was s’mores flavored.

Jonathan I ordered from the Walnut Grille in Newton, I got gobi Manchurian as an appetizer, “chicken” piccata, and a smoothie. I’d highly recommend it to both vegans and omnivores.

Carolyn It was cool to learn more about Jonathan’s love of physics; I’m not sure we had any physical chemistry, though.

Jonathan It got more uncomfortable as the date progressed; she told me that she didn’t want to eat on camera, which put me in a really awkward spot. I ended up eating afterward, when it was completely cold.

DIVERGING ROADS

Carolyn I decided to end the date after around an hour because I think being on Zoom gets tiring at a certain point. I was planning on watching a movie with a friend and wished Jonathan a good weekend.

Jonathan She told me that she was all out of questions and asked if I had any for her. I tried to think of something, but I had nothing more to talk about. We were clearly on the same page about wanting to end the date.

SECOND DATE?

Carolyn I think Jonathan is great but we would be better as friends.

Jonathan No. We had nothing in common.

POST-MORTEM

Carolyn / A-

Jonathan / B-







