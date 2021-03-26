Five things to do, March 29-April 3

Spring is finally here and the beautiful bulbs at The Gardens at Elm Bank in Wellesley are popping. Bring sandwiches and soak up the sun as you walk around the gorgeous grounds on the season’s opening day. The park opens at 10 a.m.; directions at masshort.org . Admission $10; free for members and children 12 and under.

Tuesday

The Female Conductors

Boston was a hub in the Underground Railroad, which provided thousands of freedom seekers a way to escape slavery. Join the National Park Service for a free online discussion, “Equal to the Occasion,” highlighting the role Boston women played in changing the lives of those who sought refuge in the city on a hill. Registration required at bpl.org. 6 p.m.

Thursday

We All Could Use a Friend

After a popular Globe Magazine story about growing his circle of friends, Boston Globe writer Billy Baker wrote a book about it. Join him and Jeff Kinney, author of the famed Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, for a free online discussion about We Need to Hang Out, balancing work and family, and the importance of friendship. Register at anunlikelystory.com. 6 p.m.

Saturday

Jazz by the River

Catch the jazz rhythms of The Creative Music Series outdoors at the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park in Assembly Row. Featuring Glynis Lomon, Eric Zinman, Matt Crane, and Ellwood Epps, the concert is free and no registration is required; donations will be accepted. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. 4 p.m. creativemusicseries.com

Saturday and Easter Sunday

Easter Egg Hunt

Bunnies have hidden a golden egg somewhere at The Trustees’ Long Hill public garden in Beverly. Bring your kids and your cameras as you embark on a half-mile hunt through woodland trails and apple orchards searching for the elusive prize. Tickets are $15 for children and free for adults. Register at thetrustees.org. Noon.

