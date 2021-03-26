Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

Thanks very much for “The Ultimate Takeout Guide” (February 14). Only thing lacking were more options for the western suburbs — maybe that is the way it is here in Newton, Needham, and Wellesley. There is no [nearby] place I know of where you can get fried chicken! The stuff of dreams ...

Waban

I opened the magazine hoping to find a nice restaurant in Everett to support — think globally, eat locally — but it did not include any. Is there really such a dearth of palatable places for takeout here? I wish I could tell you my wife and I have tried every restaurant in Everett. We have not had that opportunity or means — nor will your article help us remedy that situation.

Mark A. Hurd

Everett

I would like to take out more often, but I am turned off by the disposable plastic containers. Can the industry come up with a standard reusable vessel that diners return to the restaurants, via the delivery people, to be sanitized with equipment they already have? Hotels already do this to transport food for room service and ballroom events. I’m sure there would be long-term savings, and the earth would thank us, too.

Jeff Parenti

Melrose

The folks who wrote the guide think that Yellow Door Taqueria “sells the most creative tacos in town.” They ought to try the tacos at Cósmica created by executive chef Colton Coburn-Wood, the same chef who founded the Yellow Door. (Full disclosure: Colton Coburn-Wood is my son.)

Duncan Wood

Roslindale

Illuminating Experiences

Each essay in “My Boston History” (February 21) was moving, and opened my eyes — and I hope my mind and heart — to the reality of racism in Boston, in its multifaceted expressions. Thanks to each of the contributors, both for persevering in their life’s work, and for sharing their experiences. I am haunted by Phillip Martin’s story (“Unsafe Arrival: Baptism by Firebomb”), and humbled by the work he has done as an investigative reporter. I have learned much from the range of topics he has pursued, but mostly that my perspective of white privilege is a distorted and distorting lens, and must be corrected.

Elizabeth Harvey Yon

Holliston

As always, whether on air or through the written word, Martin’s ability to tell a story ultimately brings us “there” with him. While Boston has come far since the ’70s, there is still much darkness hiding in this historic city’s corners. We wait for more of Martin’s light, and eloquence, to help us move forward, together.

Rodica Woodbury

Arlington

Danielle Legros Georges’s essay on her Haitian immigrant family’s experiences living in Boston (“Seasons of Stones and Slurs”) is a well-written, detailed, and hopeful piece that reflects the ability of immigrants of color to hold strong. Her family and so many others managed to survive, thrive, and ultimately contribute to the American experience. By sharing her story, she shows us that the personal is at the same time universal. My parents overcame a lot to bring our family here from Jamaica and raise three kids who all went to college and had successful lives. We all hope, but unfortunately must often fight, to see our heritage valued by those already here. The struggle continues, but we hold on to our joy.

Cornell W. Coley

Mattapan

Georges magnificently captured — both from an individual and a community perspective — the evolution of one of the most vibrant communities in Boston. This should be required reading for anyone — researchers, newcomers, youth — attempting to understand the contributions of the immigrant presence. We still have a way to go in terms of dismantling hidden structures in various areas (housing, hiring, resources in public schools) that undermine the ideals of racial equity — but to be able to identify them today is a path to changes that have been delayed for too long.

Charlot Lucien

Foxborough

I’m glad Georges found a home that became a home — over time. She so eloquently described the process that defines Haitian-Americans, and the experience that so many others endure coming to the US. I’m a writer and have spent a good deal of time in Haiti partnering with community-based development groups. In the States, I’m liberal. I’m privileged. I’m aware. And still...I’m always amazed at others’ lives.

J.O. Haselhoef

Milwaukee

“My Boston History” provided a range of views and experiences in Boston that are not often reflected in much of what is written about Boston. The articles presented the complicated and often challenging nature of being a Black person in Boston from a range of Black voices. I particularly enjoyed the article by Georges. Her essay provided an insightful look at Boston from a multitiered vantage point: from being received as a new arrival to receiving others when they arrived; as Haitian American and Black American; in professional and cultural endeavors. Thank you to the magazine for the opportunity to read the words of these seven talented professionals and to be exposed to their work, which is so much a part of what makes Boston the city that it is. I hope that more of the city’s Black voices will be featured in the Globe during the rest of the year.

Robert A. Bellinger

Lexington

[After reading “The Songs That Saw Me” by Dart Adams,] I went right on YouTube to listen to those songs. I moved to Brighton in 1976 to work as a nurse at Beth Israel. I love music and this brought me back.

Wendy Atamian

West Newton

My compliments to Kirsten Greenidge for “Rejoicing at ‘Black Nativity.’” The article conveyed a spirit of family and community that is wonderful. More of this, please.

Mal Sockol

Natick

This article by Linda Chavers (“Living With an Invisible Illness”) let me know I can mentally divorce my peace from my physical condition.

Lawrence Bentley

Westford

Mind Games

The changes in technology, and life in general, especially today, came through loud and clear in the February 21 Connections (“Mindball”). Had it ended any differently, it would have lost its punch. Author Greg Harris provided a much needed laugh and some hope that comes from an optimistic approach to life.

Gwen Fournier

Boston

I LOVE this! As a special educator and trained laughter yoga leader, I am fascinated with the link between neural pathways, feeling and learning. Laughing puts us in our “right mind”: while the left hemisphere rules judgment and analysis, the right allows creativity and joyful expression.

orlo1949

posted on bostonglobe.com

