For sale: Newly remodeled homes, in Waltham and Hingham

LOT SIZE 0.11 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $545,000 in 2018

PROS This designer-owned Colonial got a full renovation combining modern farmhouse elements like wood beams and shiplap with custom light fixtures and hardwood floors. Step through the entry with exposed brick wall and herringbone tile floor, past a powder room and pantry hidden by a barn door, to a stunning kitchen with brushed-granite counters, open shelves, and a quartz island. A wall of windows above the farmhouse sink overlooks the yard. The open living room features a gas fireplace and interior shutters. Upstairs, three bedrooms share a quartzite tile bath with soaking tub. The basement includes a family room and a laundry room. CONS No primary bedroom with dedicated bath.

Hans Brings Results, Coldwell Banker, 617-968-0022, hansbrings.com

The dining area of 28 Pioneer Road in Hingham. Danielle Robertson Photography

$949,000

28 PIONEER ROAD / HINGHAM

SQUARE FEET 2,076

LOT SIZE 0.47 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $719,900 in 2019

PROS A remodel opened up and brightened this 1968 split-level ranch. The living room — with fireplace, hardwood floors, and picture window — is open to a catalog-caliber kitchen with soapstone counters, floating reclaimed-wood shelves, picket-tile backsplash, and oversized island. A skylight and window bathe the farmhouse sink in sunshine. Off the living area, there’s a screened porch, plus a sunken family room with cathedral ceiling and sliders that open to the mahogany deck and yard. Nearby, two bedrooms share a bath with stylish tile; the primary bedroom has a luxurious bath featuring brass fixtures. The lower level holds a fourth bedroom, a new half bath, and garage. CONS An offer has been accepted.

Kevin Lewis, Compass, 617-774-9051, kevin.lewis@compass.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.