Acting Mayor Kim Janey to get vaccinated Friday

Acting Mayor Kim Janey said she planned to get her COVID-19 vaccine Friday in an effort to help protect the community against the virus.
“I’m pleased to share that today is my turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Janey told reporters during a briefing at a vaccination site in Roxbury. “I became eligible like other Bostonians who volunteered at vaccination clinics. I’m choosing to get the shot because vaccination is an important tool to protect our communities and all those that we love, and to help stop the pandemic.”
Vaccination, Janey said, “is at the top of our COVID-19 agenda. The city of Boston is focused on equity.”
To that end, Janey continued, the city on Friday announced a new vaccine equity grant initiative that will support direct in-person outreach to help residents get appointments, as well as public awareness efforts to build confidence in the vaccine’s effectiveness.
“Additional wrap-around supports such as transportation and language interpretation, and direct clinic support for on-site and after-hours services,” will be available, Janey said, adding that the city will put out a request for proposals on March 31 for groups interested in operating the program.
The grant recipients will be announced in mid-April, she said.
