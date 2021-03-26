AG Healey announces indictments for sex trafficking, prostitution

Two men have been indicted by a statewide grand jury on sex trafficking charges in Eastern Massachusetts, and two others were indicted for allegedly purchasing sex for a fee, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Friday.
Gabriel Jean Marie, 35 of Brockton, and Tremaine Wilder, 32 of Taunton, each face three counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, and one count of conspiracy, Healey’s office said in a press release. Patterson Skeete, 56, of Jamaica Plain, and Michael Webster, 37 of Randolph, were both indicted for sex for a fee.
Jean Marie and Wilder allegedly trafficked their victims in Brockton, Westwood, and Boston, the release said. Jean Marie allegedly is alleged to have recruited victims, prosecutors said.
Both men then allegedly posted advertisements on websites, transported the victims, and paid for hotel rooms, the release said. All of the proceeds went to Jean Marie.
Both are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk, Norfolk, and Plymouth Superior Courts at later dates.
Skeete and Webster allegedly bought commercial sex, facilitated by Jean Marie and Wilder, the release said. Both are expected to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court at a later date.
