AG Healey announces indictments for sex trafficking, prostitution

Two men have been indicted by a statewide grand jury on sex trafficking charges in Eastern Massachusetts, and two others were indicted for allegedly purchasing sex for a fee, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Friday.

Gabriel Jean Marie, 35 of Brockton, and Tremaine Wilder, 32 of Taunton, each face three counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, and one count of conspiracy, Healey’s office said in a press release. Patterson Skeete, 56, of Jamaica Plain, and Michael Webster, 37 of Randolph, were both indicted for sex for a fee.

Jean Marie and Wilder allegedly trafficked their victims in Brockton, Westwood, and Boston, the release said. Jean Marie allegedly is alleged to have recruited victims, prosecutors said.