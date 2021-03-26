Amazon claps back at Elizabeth Warren after she criticizes megaretailer

Amazon fired back at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren Thursday night after she criticized the company on Twitter for not paying its “fair share” of taxes.
Warren, a liberal Democrat who has railed against large corporations that use tax credits, deductions, and other measures to minimize their tax bills, slammed the company in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m.
“Giant corporations like Amazon report huge profits to their shareholders – but they exploit loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes. That’s just not right – and it’s why I’ll be introducing a bill to make the most profitable companies pay a fair share,” Warren wrote.
Advertisement
About four hours later, the company responded through its official Amazon News account, telling Warren in a defiant tone that she (and the rest of Congress) makes the country’s tax laws and the company only follows them.
“Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone,” the company tweeted, adding that its 2020 federal taxes were $1.7 billion and it generated $18 billion in state and local sales taxes.
Amazon paid no federal taxes in 2018 despite posting income of more than $11 billion, but in 2019 it had a $162 million tax bill, CNBC reported last year.
The company said it had made $350 billion in investments since 2010 and created 400,000 jobs last year. Then it added a final zinger.
“And while you’re working on changing the tax code, can we please raise the federal minimum wage to $15?” the company asked Warren. She did not immediately respond.
1/3 You make the tax laws @SenWarren; we just follow them. If you don’t like the laws you’ve created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone.— Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021
3/3 So what have we done about that? $350B in investments since 2010 & 400K new US jobs last year alone. And while you’re working on changing the tax code, can we please raise the federal minimum wage to $15?— Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.