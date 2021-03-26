Body of missing Lowell woman found in New Hampshire lake

The body of a missing Lowell woman was found in Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire, where she was last seen two weeks ago, officials announced Friday.

Sinead Lyons, 41, had been missing since March 12, when she was walking her dog around the lake, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release.

Her 2005 White Volvo station wagon with Massachusetts license plates was also found near the lake, the Globe reported.