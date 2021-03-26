Harvard sanctions professor with close Jeffrey Epstein ties, closes program he ran

Martin Nowak, a biology and math professor, will continue to teach but won’t be allowed to lead any new research projects or take on new advisees for two years, and Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics will be shut down “as soon as it is feasible,” Dean Claudine Gay said in an e-mail to Nowak’s colleagues.

A Harvard professor who had close ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be barred from advising students for two years and the program he ran will be shut down, after the university found that he violated policies on professional conduct, officials said Thursday.

Nowak did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Nowak violated several university policies and “demonstrated a pattern of blameworthy negligence and unprofessional behavior” in his dealings with Epstein, Gay said in the e-mail. Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019.

“In my role as FAS Dean, I have determined that sanctions are warranted,” Gay said, adding that the measures “are proportionate to the severity of the behavior observed and seek to uphold and further our shared community standards, while keeping the way open to productivity and improvement.”

She said the sanctions disclosed in the e-mail were those that would affect Nowak’s colleagues and did not say whether he faced any additional disciplinary measures.

After the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics is shut down, Nowak’s research operation will be absorbed by the math department, Gay said. He will be allowed to continue advising current graduate student only with a co-advisor, she said, and must have a co-leader on any existing grants for which he has been designated the principal researcher.

Last May, after Harvard’s general counsel and an outside law firm completed a months-long investigation into Epstein’s Harvard ties, the university placed Nowak on paid administrative leave, the Globe reported. Gay did not say Thursday whether Nowak remained on leave.

The largest share of the $9.2 million Epstein gave Harvard between 1998 and 2007 was a $6.5 million donation in 2003 to help establish Nowak’s program, investigators found, the Globe reported last year.

Over the years, Epstein was a frequent presence at the program’s offices in Harvard Square. In the program’s building, space was scarce, but Office 610 was known as “Jeffrey’s Office” and Epstein decorated it with his own rug and photographs. For a time, Epstein even had a Harvard phone line, the Globe reported.

He visited there more than 40 times after he was released from jail in 2010 up until 2018, routinely with young women who acted as his assistants, the Globe reported. Despite no official connection with Harvard, Epstein was given key cards to enter the building and office.

Nowak allowed Epstein to use the group’s offices to host dinners and meet with Harvard faculty, area academics, and political figures when he was in town, according to the report.

Epstein’s visits stopped only after researchers in Nowak’s group complained about them.

In 2013, as more damaging allegations against Epstein appeared in the media, he sought to burnish his reputation as a scientific benefactor with philanthropic ties to elite institutions. Nowak allowed Epstein to link his foundations to the professor’s Harvard website.

Nowak also created a webpage on his Harvard site dedicated to Epstein’s contributions to the research program. The practice only ended when sexual assault survivor advocates contacted then-Harvard president Drew Faust and Nowak’s group in late 2014.

Harvard’s report also found that in applying for a foundation grant, Nowak falsely stated that an Epstein nonprofit had given his group money.

