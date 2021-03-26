I-93 north in Braintree partially closed due to rollover crash

Interstate 93 north in Braintree was partially closed late Thursday night due to a serious rollover crash, according to State Police.
At least one person was seriously injured in the crash that occurred near Exit 6, State Police tweeted at about 9:50 p.m.
All but the left lane of I-93 were closed. The Exit 6 ramps were also closed while officials investigate, according to State Police.
There were multiple other injuries, the tweet said.
No further information was available.
