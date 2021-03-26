Man barricaded in stolen Rockland police car closes Burgin Parkway in Quincy, State Police say

Burgin Parkway in Quincy is closed as State Police negotiate with an armed robbery suspect who has barricaded himself inside a stolen Rockland police cruiser, State Police said around 8 a.m. Friday.
The vehicle is surrounded by law enforcement and State Police have dispatched both a specially trained negotiator and a SWAT unit to the scene.
Police activity ongoing on Burgin Parkway Quincy. Armed robbery suspect who stole a Rockland cruiser is stopped and refusing to get out the vehicle. MSP STOP Team and crisis negotiators on scene. Area is closed down to traffic/public at this time. Will update when appropriate.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021
The parkway, which is a major highway that connects the city to Route 3, Interstate 93 and the Southeast Expressway, will remain closed while the crisis continues, State Police wrote in a tweet.
Police said they will provide updates “when appropriate.”
