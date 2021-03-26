fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man barricaded in stolen Rockland police car closes Burgin Parkway in Quincy, State Police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated March 26, 2021, 11 minutes ago

Burgin Parkway in Quincy is closed as State Police negotiate with an armed robbery suspect who has barricaded himself inside a stolen Rockland police cruiser, State Police said around 8 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle is surrounded by law enforcement and State Police have dispatched both a specially trained negotiator and a SWAT unit to the scene.

The parkway, which is a major highway that connects the city to Route 3, Interstate 93 and the Southeast Expressway, will remain closed while the crisis continues, State Police wrote in a tweet.

Police said they will provide updates “when appropriate.”


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

