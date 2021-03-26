Man wanted for alleged road rage incident in Foxborough arrested in Roxbury

Boston police arrested a 30-year-old man in Roxbury early Thursday who was wanted for allegedly pulling out a firearm during a road rage incident in Foxborough two weeks ago.
At 1:45 a.m. Thursday, officers stopped Davaughn Gary, of Beverly, near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dudley Street. Police confiscated a loaded firearm from a backpack in the passenger seat, according to a release from the department.
During Gary’s booking, officers found a plastic baggie in his waist area, containing a white powder believed to be cocaine, the department said.
On the evening of March 12, a Be on the Look Out alert was issued in Foxborough, “where the operator of the vehicle had shown a firearm during a road rage incident,” police said.
Advertisement
Gary is due to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of illegal firearms and ammunition possession and intent to distribute a Class B drugs, according to the release
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.