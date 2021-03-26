Man wanted for alleged road rage incident in Foxborough arrested in Roxbury

Boston police arrested a 30-year-old man in Roxbury early Thursday who was wanted for allegedly pulling out a firearm during a road rage incident in Foxborough two weeks ago.

At 1:45 a.m. Thursday, officers stopped Davaughn Gary, of Beverly, near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dudley Street. Police confiscated a loaded firearm from a backpack in the passenger seat, according to a release from the department.

During Gary’s booking, officers found a plastic baggie in his waist area, containing a white powder believed to be cocaine, the department said.