Man wanted for alleged road rage incident in Foxborough arrested in Roxbury

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated March 25, 2021, 5 minutes ago

Boston police arrested a 30-year-old man in Roxbury early Thursday who was wanted for allegedly pulling out a firearm during a road rage incident in Foxborough two weeks ago.

At 1:45 a.m. Thursday, officers stopped Davaughn Gary, of Beverly, near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dudley Street. Police confiscated a loaded firearm from a backpack in the passenger seat, according to a release from the department.

During Gary’s booking, officers found a plastic baggie in his waist area, containing a white powder believed to be cocaine, the department said.

On the evening of March 12, a Be on the Look Out alert was issued in Foxborough, “where the operator of the vehicle had shown a firearm during a road rage incident,” police said.

Gary is due to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of illegal firearms and ammunition possession and intent to distribute a Class B drugs, according to the release

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

