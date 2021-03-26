More cases tied to scandal-plagued drug lab could be tossed in ‘nightmare scenario’ for state’s criminal justice system

The move by Ryan follows Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ Monday announcement that she intends to vacate all convictions in her county with ties to the troubled William A. Hinton State Laboratory Institute as a result of widespread, systemic misconduct at the state-run lab. Ryan’s proposal encompasses cases across the state and not just those in Middlesex.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and the state public defender’s office plan to ask the Supreme Judicial Court to investigate and potentially invalidate a decade’s worth of drug tests conducted by a scandal-plagued state laboratory, a sweeping move that could result in the dismissal of tens of thousands of criminal charges and convictions.

Advertisement

The latest developments by two leading district attorneys adds fuel to the still burning embers of what was already the largest drug lab scandal in US history. And the effects could be far-reaching, impacting current and long-settled cases, and potentially setting the stage for a complex legal showdown between the state’s top court and the nine other district attorneys.

“This is totally unprecedented — I’ve never heard anything of this scale,” said Nathan H. Lents, a biology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. “It’s a nightmare scenario for the criminal justice system in Massachusetts. There’s no other way to say it.”

Citing the state’s “abject failure to adequately and appropriately manage a forensic agency,” Rollins said in a court filing earlier this week that she intends to void Suffolk criminal convictions tied to nearly 75,000 drug tests performed at Hinton between 2003 and 2012.

Just days later, Ryan described to the Globe a measure that, if successful, could increase that number nearly five-fold. She plans to ask the state’s top court to review a controversial 2014 state investigation into the lab and determine whether a “bulk dismissal” of cases is warranted.

Advertisement

Roughly 350,000 tests were conducted by more than a dozen lab chemists during that 10-year period, according to records from the state public defender’s office. No one knows exactly how many cases or defendants could be affected. One former Suffolk County drug lab unit prosecutor estimated the number could range up to 50,000 convictions across the state.

District attorneys from other counties have yet to join the emerging effort to overturn cases tied to the lab.

In an interview with the Globe, Ryan called it nonsensical for prosecutors in Massachusetts to litigate tainted cases one-by-one, calling it a costly “continuing drip, drip of Hinton.”

“There needs to be a systemic solution,” said Ryan, who declined to say when the request would be filed with the SJC. “We have to get to the end of Hinton.”

The ripples of the scandal have reverberated through the state’s criminal justice system since 2012, when then-chemist Annie Dookhan admitted to investigators that she’d failed to fully analyze drug samples.

A 2014 investigation into Hinton by state Inspector General Glenn A. Cunha turned up widespread issues at the facility, ranging from chronic managerial negligence to inadequate training and a lack of professional standards — though it determined that Dookhan was the lab’s “sole bad actor.”

She pleaded guilty in 2013 to misleading investigators, filing false reports, and tampering with evidence, and served less than three years behind bars. Another chemist, Sonja Farak, pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing drugs to feed her addiction while working at the state’s Amherst lab and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Advertisement

To date, the fiasco has cost taxpayers a minimum of $30 million, with another $10 million in fee reimbursements expected to be paid to wrongfully convicted individuals. That total, legal experts said, was likely to grow significantly following this week’s developments.

Ryan said her request to the SJC will be made in a court filing in a case that involves evidence tested at Hinton. Ryan, who has served as Middlesex’s top law enforcement official since 2013, declined to identify the case.

The SJC, so far, has been reluctant to approve the universal dismissal of cases tied to Hinton, despite multiple requests from the state defense bar.

But Ryan’s motion represents the first time such a measure will be brought by a prosecutor — and in concert with defense attorneys.

What’s more, questions have intensified over the adequacy of the 2014 inspector general probe into the Hinton lab. In addition to Ryan, several Massachusetts judges and attorneys have raised questions about the investigation in recent years, including how deeply others in the lab were examined.

A spokesman for Cunha, who has stood by the 2014 probe, declined to comment Thursday, saying the office had not seen Ryan’s proposal.

The two legal challenges are different, and extensive in scope. Rollins announced an initiative to overturn convictions strictly in her district, whereas Ryan is seeking the SJC examine all Hinton cases and consider a sweeping statewide dismissal.

Advertisement

In addition to the tens of thousands of defendants immediately impacted by Rollins’s action, a slew of others may be able to challenge their convictions. For example, defendants indicted or serving a sentence in other states, in federal criminal court, or the US Immigration Court might also have the opportunity to challenge their conviction if it was based on an illegal Suffolk County drug case, attorneys said.

Cases in other counties where a defendant pleaded guilty or received an enhanced sentence because of an underlying Suffolk County drug conviction also could be in question.

A bulk dismissal of cases by the SJC could raise complex — and unprecedented — legal questions, said former SJC Chief Justice John M. Greaney.

“The district attorneys are elected by the people and might have the power to override any decision the court made,” said Greaney. “It’s a possible clash between the two branches of government.”

“I don’t think this has ever arisen before, not necessarily in this context,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether other prosecutors could be compelled to react to Rollins and Ryan.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael D. O’Keefe, who described Rollins’s initiative as a “political publicity stunt,” said his office would review cases only if new evidence was presented showing additional issues with the lab.

“This issue, as far as I’m concerned, is a closed issue until somebody presents evidence to us that something wrong was done,” he said.

Advertisement

O’Keefe, who serves as president of the Massachusetts District Attorney Association, said the group had yet to discuss the matter.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said his office wouldn’t dismiss additional cases without evidence that chemists other than Dookhan and Farak engaged in misconduct.

Boston attorney Vince DeMore, who previously led the Suffolk District Attorney’s drug lab unit, said that the SJC’s previous unwillingness to order the bulk dismissal of Hinton cases has been largely tied to the inspector general’s report.

But if a review of that investigation revealed new information, the SJC could be uniquely positioned, DeMore said, to restore confidence in the system.

“They haven’t really flinched when faced with these things before,” said DeMore, pointing to past examples like the high court’s willingness to appoint a special master to probe the scandal-ridden probation department. “It’s viewed as an organization that doesn’t run away.”

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.