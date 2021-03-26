New England news in brief

Two men have been indicted by a statewide grand jury on sex trafficking charges in Eastern Massachusetts, and two others were indicted for allegedly purchasing sex for a fee, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Friday. Gabriel Jean Marie, 35, of Brockton, and Tremaine Wilder, 32, of Taunton, each face three counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, and one count of conspiracy, Healey’s office said in a statement. Patterson Skeete, 56, of Jamaica Plain, and Michael Webster, 37, of Randolph, were both indicted for sex for a fee. Jean Marie and Wilder allegedly trafficked their victims in Brockton, Westwood, and Boston. Jean Marie is alleged to have recruited victims, prosecutors said. Both men then allegedly posted advertisements on websites, transported the victims, and paid for hotel rooms, the statement said. Both are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk, Norfolk, and Plymouth Superior courts. Skeete and Webster allegedly bought commercial sex, facilitated by Jean Marie and Wilder. Both are expected to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court.

OSSIPPEE, N.H.

Advertisement

Body of missing Mass. woman found

The body of a missing Lowell woman was found in Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire, where she was last seen two weeks ago, officials announced Friday. Sinead Lyons, 41, had been missing since March 12, when she was walking her dog around the lake, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release. Her 2005 White Volvo station wagon with Massachusetts license plates was also found near the lake. A dive team and airboat searched the area where she had last been seen, and a body was located by a side-scan sonar. Her body was recovered a short distance from where she was last seen at 2:20 p.m. in 12½ feet of water, the statement said.

Advertisement

ARLINGTON

Zoom-bomber disrupts student meeting

Someone impersonating an Arlington High School student invaded a videoconference activity hosted by a student feminist group on Wednesday, making misogynistic comments in a group chat and displaying what appeared to be a gun, according to the school’s principal. A teacher quickly ended the meeting of the Young Feminist Alliance after the Zoom-bomber appeared, Principal Matthew Janger said in an e-mail message to families Wednesday evening. Arlington police believe the intruder joined the call from overseas, Janger said in a follow-up message to families Thursday. There is no reason to believe the act was initiated locally or that a student was involved, he said. Kathleen Bodie, Arlington’s schools superintendent, said in a statement Thursday that she was “very disappointed” by the incident and that the sight of an apparent gun “was naturally upsetting to students and staff given recent gun violence events in our country.” “We will continue to review our security policies to prevent intruders from gaining access to school Zoom meetings, and have made resources available to students and staff in response to this incident,” Bodie said.

CRANSTON, R.I.

Woman dead after dog pulls her into vehicle’s path

A Rhode Island woman out walking her dog was killed when the dog apparently pulled her into the path of a vehicle, police say. Rhonda Lobuono, 58, was struck just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Cranston chief Colonel Michael Winquist said in a statement. A partially obstructed doorbell video showed a pickup truck stopping at a stop sign, then the woman, whose large pitbull-type dog may have been tugging on the leash, stepping into the truck’s path as it moved forward again, he said. The driver is cooperating with investigators. No one has been charged, and there was no evidence that speed, distraction or alcohol were involved. “This was a very sad and tragic accident,” Winquist said. The dog survived and was taken to an animal hospital. (AP)

Advertisement

JOHNSTON, R.I.

Runaway steer captured

A steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse was finally corralled Friday morning, police said. The beefy, 1,500-pound fugitive was captured unharmed in Johnston by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm, Johnston Chief Joseph Razza said. The steer took off Feb. 4 when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, according to authorities. (AP)