R.I. AG wants to charge the East Greenwich road-rage suspect with a hate crime

Francis was driving north on Route 4 in East Greenwich last July 12 when he nearly collided with another vehicle, according to the attorney general’s office. He yelled racial epithets at the other motorists, who the attorney general’s office described as people of color. When they all got out of their cars to confront each other, Francis drew a gun and threatened them, according to the prosecutors.

As Joseph Francis, 35, of Pompano Beach, was arraigned Friday in Kent County Superior Court on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, the attorney general’s office notified the judge that it will use the state Hate Crimes Sentencing Act to seek a more severe sentence.

PROVIDENCE -- A Florida man accused of shouting racial epithets and pulling a gun on motorists in East Greenwich in an alleged road-rage incident last summer could face a harsher sentence if prosecutors prove he was committing a hate crime.

Francis drove off, but state troopers caught him and allege that he was drunk and had cocaine, marijuana, and a loaded .357 handgun in his vehicle. He is charged with three counts of felony assault, three counts of using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a weapon while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm, and disorderly conduct.

Advertisement

If convicted on any of those charges, Francis could also be sentenced to 30 days at the Adult Correctional Institutions if the prosecutors can prove his actions were motivated by hatred or animus toward the victims.

That bar proved to be a tough hurdle in the first case that Attorney General Peter F. Nerohna brought under the Rhode Island Hate Crimes Sentencing Act. While a District Court judge found last month that a retired oral surgeon was guilty of disorderly conduct and assault on his Iranian neighbor in Barrington, he didn’t believe it was a hate crime. The defendant, Dr. Richard Gordon, has appealed to Superior Court.

Advertisement

Neronha is backing legislation introduced in the House Thursday that would give judges sentencing options in hate crime cases.

Under the current law, a judge who finds a defendant was motivated by hate must issue a 30-day prison sentence that cannot be suspended or dismissed.

The new bill, sponsored by Democratic Representative Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, would allow a judge to sentence a defendant to community service or education.

The legislation also adds “gender identity or expression” to the list of protected groups, which now includes disabilities, religion, color, race, national origin or ancestry, sexual orientation, and gender.

The bill would also clarify that the Hate Crimes Enhancement Act requires only that a hate crime is motivated “in whole or in part” by a defendant’s hatred or animus. The attorney general’s office said these changes would bring Rhode Island’s law in line with the federal Matthew Shepard Act and other states, including Massachusetts.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.