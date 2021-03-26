This weekend will have both spring sunshine and spring showers

Winds will diminish overnight Friday setting us up for plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s to lower 60s Saturday afternoon. There’s no chance of any precipitation and the air will be a little drier so that somewhat-summery feeling will vanish. It will probably be a top-10 March afternoon.

Our upcoming weekend is going to be a split affair with a beauty of a day on Saturday and a washout of a day by Sunday afternoon

The conclusion of the work week brought May-like temperatures along with a touch of humidity. We’ve definitely fast-forwarded right past April at least temporarily. The early warmth allows us to get outside more as we all continue to cope with the pandemic.

If you’re thinking of doing a little gardening this weekend, Saturday is definitely the day. This time of the year you can plant pansies and other cold, hardy annuals and you can also put in some seeds of peas, spinach, and even radishes.

I have moved a few of my houseplants outside but they will need to come back in early next week; more on that reasoning shortly.

A fairly potent low-pressure area will approach the region on Sunday. If you want to get in a dog walk, a run, or even half a round of golf you could probably do it in the first few hours after sunrise.

Rain will quickly advance from the southwest during the middle of the morning and once it arrives it will come down steady, with a few embedded downpours. Temperatures will struggle into the 50s, a stark contrast to the day before.

At least half an inch of rain is likely for many areas on Sunday. NOAA

Although we’ve had a couple of light rainy days this month, we’ve seen nothing really that significant and the rain Sunday is likely to be one of our more impactful rainfalls.

Generally, I’m expecting half an inch to an inch of rain — I think the lightest rainfall is going to be inside Route 495 and the heaviest rainfall is likely to be north of the Mass Pike and west of Worcester

New England is likely to get typical early-April temperatures later next week. NOAA

The rain storm will wind down Sunday night and behind it we will see a colder stretch Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday morning will bring about a hard freeze, a stark reminder that all of this early warmth is very unusual and getting a frost or a freeze is much more typical.

The chilly weather won’t last, though, as temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s by Tuesday and move into the 60s for the middle of next week. There may be a return to more typical early-April temperatures later next week but that’s really far in the future.