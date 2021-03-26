Trillium announces it will reopen three locations next week, starting with Fenway on April 1

Craft brewer Trillium Brewing Company will reopen three locations next week as it joins the growing list of restaurants gearing up for spring as the Baker administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions imposed last year as the pandemic worsened.
The company will resume offering its variety of beers, ales, stouts, and specialty brews and a food menu in Canton, as well as its locations in the Fenway and in Fort Point. The company is pushing to open its site on the Greenway in May and is building a new restaurant site in the former Reebok headquarters, also in Canton.
“I’m so excited to welcome our staff and guests back,” Esther Tetreault, founder and owner of Trillium said in a statement Friday. “We managed to make it through the winter with an incredible team and supportive community, and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to reopen as soon as we felt we could do so with the safety and standards people expect from us.”
Reservations are strongly suggested and parties will be limited to a maximum of six to comply with COVID-19 public health safety rules, the company said.
The Fenway location, at 401 Park Drive, will open Thursday at 11 a.m., the same day the Boston Red Sox home opener at nearby Fenway Park. The original Canton site also opens next Thursday at noon; the Fort Point location will resume business next Friday, April 2, at noon, the company said.
Customers can also order packaged beer for pick up and delivery through the company’s on-line operations, the company said.
