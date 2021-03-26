Trillium announces it will reopen three locations next week, starting with Fenway on April 1

Craft brewer Trillium Brewing Company will reopen three locations next week as it joins the growing list of restaurants gearing up for spring as the Baker administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions imposed last year as the pandemic worsened.

The company will resume offering its variety of beers, ales, stouts, and specialty brews and a food menu in Canton, as well as its locations in the Fenway and in Fort Point. The company is pushing to open its site on the Greenway in May and is building a new restaurant site in the former Reebok headquarters, also in Canton.

“I’m so excited to welcome our staff and guests back,” Esther Tetreault, founder and owner of Trillium said in a statement Friday. “We managed to make it through the winter with an incredible team and supportive community, and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to reopen as soon as we felt we could do so with the safety and standards people expect from us.”