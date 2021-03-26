fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Governor Baker signs climate legislation

Governor Charlie Baker participates in the signing of S.9, an “Act Creating a Next Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy.”

Updated March 26, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Gov. Charlie Baker held a press conference at the State House on March 25, 2021 to provide updates on COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts.
Gov. Charlie Baker held a press conference at the State House on March 25, 2021 to provide updates on COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts.Sam Doran/Pool


Boston Globe video