Biden blasts Georgia elections law as ‘Jim Crow in the 21st Century’

President Biden on Friday blasted the recent bill passed by Georgia lawmakers that severely restricts voting access as “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”.

Biden, in a statement distributed to reporters by the White House, called the law that was signed into law Thursday “a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience.”

The new law requires a photo identification to vote absentee by mail. It also shortens how long voters have to request an absentee ballot and limits where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be used. It forbids any free food or water to be given to voters waiting in line at polling places and strips some authority away from the Georgia Secretary of State in favor of officials appointed by the Republican-controlled legislature.