Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany credits Trump for US vaccination rate with tweet that gets called out for typo

“President Biden begins his press conference by touting the rate of vaccines being administered, a feet solely made possible by President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed,” McEnany said in a tweet, misspelling the word “feat” while crediting her former boss for the ambitious rate of the country’s promising vaccine rollout.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a Harvard Law School graduate, was quick to react to President Biden’s first solo press conference on Thursday where he pledged the nation would administer 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of his first 100 days in office after already meeting his initial goal of 100 million doses earlier in the month.

The Internet did not miss a beat.

By Thursday evening, both ‘Feet’ and ‘Harvard Law’ were trending on Twitter, dragging the former Trump staffer for her typo.

McEnany, who was Trump’s fourth White House press secretary, was often at the center of criticism for pushing falsities and walking back the former president’s claims during press briefings. In September 2020, she told reporters that Trump “never downplayed the virus” after he made comments during a rally that COVID-19 “affects virtually nobody.”

Later Thursday evening, McEnany responded to the Twitter scuffle with an air of sarcasm, again crediting the former president for the rate of the US vaccination rollout.

“Bravo to the Blue Checks who fact check my typo and not President Biden taking credit for what he inherited thanks to Operation Warp Speed!” she said in a tweet.

Operation Warp Speed was a public-private partnership initiated by the government during the Trump administration to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and diagnostics. Earlier this month, the former president also attempted to take credit for the apparent successes of the nation’s vaccine rollout, siting the groundwork laid out by Operation Warp Speed.

“I hope everyone remembers ... that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!” Trump said in a statement.

And while the Trump team oversaw the construction and expansion of nearly two dozen plants involved in vaccine production and invoked the Defense Production Act 18 times to ensure those factories had sufficient supplies, according to Trump’s former deputy chief of staff for health policy Paul Mango, still — many corporate, state, and federal officials agree that Biden’s White House has been more active than his predecessor’s in trying to build up the nation’s vaccine stock.

The new administration’s relationship with Pfizer, for example, is better. During Trump’s presidency, the Trump team accused the company of slowing its vaccine development to hurt Trump’s reelection bid after it announced strong efficacy rates approximately one week after Election Day.

Privately, Pfizer officials suggested that the Trump administration refused for months to invoke the Defense Production Act to order suppliers to prioritize Pfizer’s needs, as it did for other vaccine developers, according to the New York Times.

Thursday’s press conference looked different from what Americans are used to seeing for formal presidential news conferences: the White House limited attendance due to the virus, sanitized microphones in between reporters’ questions, and there were no contentious exchanges with members of the press.

Material from the New York Times was used in this report.

