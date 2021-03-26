Hynes Convention Center to get 6,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses daily from federal government

Some of the federal doses will be designated for mobile vaccination units in Chelsea, Revere, and Boston, the statement said.

The increase will result in 7,000 total daily doses available at the site when combined with the state’s allocation, and the supply increase is set to begin March 31, Baker’s office said in a statement.

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston will receive 6,000 additional daily doses from the federal government as part of a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration announced Friday.

The site, which will become part of the Community Vaccination Center program launched by the Biden-Harris administration, was chosen using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, population needs and challenges, and public transportation options to the site, the statement said.

There also will be additional resources at the center, including interpreters for those who speak Spanish, Mandarin, and Haitian Creole, and interpreters who speak an additional 240 languages available by phone, the statement said.

Eligible residents who want to book an appointment at the center should preregister at vaccinesignup.mass.gov, and the additional doses will not disrupt the appointment process.

The additional doses from the federal government “will help to increase access and availability to some of our most disproportionately impacted communities,” Baker said in the statement. “We are grateful for the support from the Biden-Harris Administration for selecting Massachusetts to host one of these sites and for the support of our congressional delegation in applying for this program.”

The Hynes Convention Center is among several mass vaccination sites opened by the state. Vaccines are also being administered at dozens of other sites including pharmacies, hospitals, and other venues.

“CIC Health designed the vaccination site to scale, so we know the Hynes Convention Center has the ability to handle this increase in vaccinations,” CIC Health, which operates the site, said in a statement Friday. “The CIC Health team stands ready to manage the administration of the vaccines in collaboration with federal and State personnel and to ensure a great experience for our guests from start to finish.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.