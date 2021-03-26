2,301 confirmed cases, 40 deaths, 72,612 vaccinations. See today’s COVID-19 data from Mass.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.1 percent of the 3,745,460 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was slightly greater than on Thursday, when 72,088 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 72,612 to 3,223,849, state officials reported Friday.

The total shots administered included 2,028,944 first shots and 1,115,188 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 79,717 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,194,905.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for more than a year.





The department also reported 2,301 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 588,599.

The DPH reported 40 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,711.

The DPH said 28,810 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 622 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 107,593 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 18.4 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 5,040 people, bringing that total to 636,605.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.32 percent.

The department said the rate would be 4.0 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

