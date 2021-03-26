Gun laws a victim of legislative inertia

Again we are witness to the stunning, calculated inertia of our leaders in the face of violence against our own citizens. The flagrant disregard of facts and common-sense principles while hiding in plain sight behind self-aggrandizing misdirections and false choices is transparent yet effective. We all thought that Sandy Hook would be enough. Or when violence was turned against the Republicans themselves at a baseball game. No, not enough. What seems like countless more missed opportunities have passed. By all accounts, common-sense gun-safety measures and a ban on assault weapons are both widely popular views. Is there an opportunity for a Brexit-like national referendum to force lawmakers to take action?

Rock Gnatovich