Janey and Menino’s common path

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey began her formal education at the New School for Children, one of three community schools I ran in Dorchester and Roxbury in the early 1970s. These schools valued Black children, and their success is documented in the 1974 Ford Foundation report “Matters of Choice.” These schools were founded by Black parents in the late 1960s in response to racism in the Boston Public Schools. Forced busing was seen as a way to address this issue but instead exacerbated it. In my instance, I moved from running these community schools to being a professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston, where Tom Menino was one of my students. Perhaps Janey will follow Menino’s path and move from acting mayor to being an elected mayor.

Menino was Boston’s first Italian American mayor. Janey is Boston’s first Black and first woman mayor. Menino’s legacy has been made. Janey’s legacy is just beginning.