Maybe there’s a way to simply transfer them to whatever new service we decide to go with? No, sorry, says the young man on the other end of our phone company’s customer service line. He does sound sorry, and says that the only thing he can suggest is that we set the phone on speaker, play back the messages, and record them ourselves.

That’s my first thought when I learn that the phone company I’ve always used is discontinuing its landline service at the end of the month and so all the voicemail messages I’ve stored over the years are going to disappear. The messages from my mother, who died 12 years ago, are the only surviving recordings I have of her.

So one afternoon after lunch, I sit at my desk to go through my entire backlog of saved messages. There are 109 of them, according to the crisp recorded voice that keeps track of such things. The prospect of listening to them again is daunting. Why did I save 109 messages?

But the trip backward through the past turns out to be more moving than I had imagined. Here’s my son, calling on Christmas Day 2020, saying that he’s sorry we can’t be together but hoping we will be next year, and telling me he’s in the middle of making gravy the way I taught him, which he knows is the way my father taught me. Here’s my other son, calling a year ago to let me know that his office has finally decided to let everyone work remotely until the coronavirus pandemic is over. Here are friends singing happy birthday, and here are some other friends singing happy birthday from some other year.

Here’s my husband calling from work to say he loves me and he’ll be late coming home for dinner and could I please put in a potato. Here are the voices of my husband’s father and stepfather, both of whom have since died. Here’s a string of messages from a guy who used to harass me, and whose messages I saved in case I might one day need them as evidence. Here’s a message from one of my sons to let me know he’s OK and he wasn’t anywhere near the explosion, and I remember that when I heard that message I didn’t know what he was talking about and then I turned on the TV and found out about the Boston Marathon bombing. Here are the quotidian and the exceptional, the celebratory, the sad, the shocking, and also the accidental — the many times when I hit “save” though I’d meant to hit “delete.”

And here, finally, is my mother. There are three messages from her, which she left me during the last months of her life, though we didn’t know that at the time. She’s calling from the nursing home. She’s fed up with being in bed. She wants to tell me how bad things are; she doesn’t want to tell me, because she doesn’t want to burden me; she is longing to know how everyone is. She asks about my husband; she asks about my trip; she asks about one son’s job and the other one’s camp; and then she says, “And I think that’s all the people,” and her syntax — a little jaunty, a little self-mocking — is so familiar, so entirely hers, that I almost can’t breathe. Listening now, I wonder: What trip? What job? Which camp? And I am reminded of how plugged into each other’s lives we were, how attuned we were to each other’s running narrative. We spoke almost every day, and now, hearing her voice, I still have the impulse to pick up the phone and call her back.

This past year has been a time of loss for millions of people. Having my mother’s presence suddenly and vividly recalled to me as I listen to her recorded voice reminds me that each loss is not only being hit by someone’s death; it’s having to endure their permanent absence. The losses of COVID-19 won’t end when the pandemic does — in fact, they are still just beginning.

I hit “record,” and my mother’s voice is safely transferred from the phone company’s archives and into my computer. But it’s a little fainter than it was, a bit less clear.

