Home of the Week: For $749,900, a penthouse with two decks and a sauna

Year built 1951; converted 2015

Square feet 1,583

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Water/Sewer Public

Fee $312 a month

Taxes $6,049 (2021)

Given its provenance as a former Catholic elementary school, one would expect the condos in the Residences at One Saint Clare to mimic classrooms with very horizontal living spaces. But that’s not what the designers envisioned when the building was converted into 18 units five years ago. Here, life is lived vertically.

Unit 18 starts on the second floor and ascends to the rooftop, where it is crowned with a 340-square-foot “media room” flanked by private decks, each about 140 square feet. One deck is accessed via slider, the other by a door. One offers views of Boston, the other Middlesex Fells Reservation. Both are large enough for two chairs, a sofa, and a table.

The unit’s first level holds a bedroom suite, a laundry closet with stacked appliances, a hall closet, and a sitting area. The bedroom, which at 160 square feet is slightly smaller than the home’s primary suite, has a pair of windows, a ceiling fan with a light, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, and a grass-cloth wall. The en-suite bath offers a white vanity with smoked-glass doors and a porcelain bowl; a shower behind glass doors with a subway tile backsplash; and marble tile flooring.

Advertisement

Wood stairs bisect the second level into high-traffic and private spaces. A short hallway on the left leads to a kitchen/dining area in which the appliances are stainless steel and light comes from two pairs of tall windows, a pair of global-like pendant lights, recessed lighting, and a trio of cone-caged pendant lights descending from driftwood. The space now comfortably accommodates seating for entertaining — a dining table for four, an island with two wide stools, and a couch — and a side table bar.

Advertisement

The counters are quartz. The flooring throughout is hardwood.

Back down the hall to the right of the stairwell are two doors: One opens to the home’s second full bath, the other to the primary bedroom suite. The bath offers a shower/tub combination, a single vanity, and marble flooring and countertops. Like its smaller cousin, the bedroom has a feature wall clad in grasscloth, a walk-in closet, a pair of windows, and hardwood flooring.

The aforementioned media room takes up the third level and offers a feature the new owner can keep or toss: a standalone sauna. There’s also a gas fireplace.

The unit comes with two deeded parking spaces and a storage closet.

Alex Genovese of Flow Realty in Somerville is the owner and the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the home.

. BostonREP

. BostonREP

. BostonREP

. BostonREP

. BostonREP

. BostonREP

. BostonREP

. BostonREP

. BostonREP

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.