Baker signs climate bill

In a signing ceremony at the State House, Baker said the bill spoke to the profound need for the state and nation to address climate change, as it requires Massachusetts to effectively eliminate its carbon emissions by 2050.

After vetoing the initial bill and sending a second one back to lawmakers with a host of proposed amendments, Governor Charlie Baker on Friday signed a revised climate bill, establishing one of the nation’s most far-reaching efforts to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions.

“We know the impacts on our coast, on our fisheries, on our farms, and on our communities are real and demand action,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

“We know the impacts on our coast, on our fisheries, on our farms, and on our communities are real and demand action,” he said.

Advertisement

While the governor thanked lawmakers for their patience with him over the past few months, they gave him some guff in return.”

This bill has more miles on it than my car,” House Speaker Ronald Mariano said after the governor signed it.

He noted that Baker’s veto was his first as speaker. “We gave it right back to him,” Mariano said.

Senate President Karen Spilka added: “Good things are worth waiting for.”

She noted that a lot of hortatory language has been used about the bill, including “landmark” and “sweeping.”

“Indeed, I believe, it’s all of those things,” she said. “It’s not all that often that those words truly fit the piece of legislation before us.”

The new law requires Massachusetts reduce its carbon emissions by at least 50 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, 75 percent below those levels by 2040, and achieve “net zero” emissions by 2050. Given that it’s unlikely the state will eliminate all of its emissions, officials will have to plant trees or remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to offset any lingering use of fossil fuels or other source of greenhouse gases.

The law calls for increasing energy-efficiency requirements for appliances and for utilities to buy significantly more offshore wind power. It also has potentially broad ramifications for the business community, touching everything from the solar industry to municipal light plants.

Advertisement

While lawmakers approved most of what they described as “technical” changes that Baker had proposed, they rejected amendments to lower the target for reducing emissions by decade’s end. Baker had called for reducing emissions by 45 percent, saying it would cost the state $6 billion less than the Legislature’s plan.

Kathleen Theoharides, the state’s secretary of energy and environmental affairs, said changes in the bill were likely to offset some of those projected costs. The initial bill, for example, called for emissions limits in six distinct sectors of the economy, such as transportation, manufacturing, and natural gas distribution. But the revised bill no longer makes those limits legally binding if the state is able to meet overall emissions targets by decade.

Theoharides acknowledged that the hard work will now be in figuring out how to achieve the law’s ambitious requirements.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” she said.

The bill also seeks to promote environmental justice by giving communities with a disproportionate amount of pollution a greater voice in approving local developments. It also requires the state Department of Environmental Protection to take historical and existing pollution into account when deciding whether to approve a project.

“As we create and build this new clean energy system of the future, not making some of the same mistakes we made in our old energy system, in terms of marginalizing communities or putting more of a burden on certain communities, can be a real lasting legacy of this bill,” Theoharides said.

Advertisement

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.