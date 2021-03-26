After a successful three-year run at BU, Marisa Moseley hired as women’s basketball coach at Wisconsin

“Wisconsin has a rich and storied tradition of success in all its sports, and I am confident that our women’s basketball program will be joining those ranks in the future!” said Moseley in a release .

Now the University of Wisconsin is putting the ball in her hands to rebuild a program that has not put together a winning record since the 2010-11 season with the announcement of her hire as head coach Friday afternoon.

Marisa Moseley directed the Boston University women’s basketball program to new heights the past three seasons, taking her alma mater to the Patriot League final earlier this month in a pandemic-abbreviated season.

“I can’t wait to meet my team and get started! As soon as I arrived in Madison and met the people, I knew this was a special place where I could plant roots. We have a wonderful community behind us, and I look forward to connecting with all the faithful Badger fans! On Wisconsin!”

The 2004 BU grad arrived on Commonwealth Avenue after a nine-run as an assistant on Geno Auriemma’s staff at Connecticut, leading the Terriers to a 45-29 mark (the program was 26-63 the previous three years).

In the modified 2021 season, Moseley guided BU to a 12-3 record before losing in the conference final to Lehigh, 64-54, on March 21. In 2003, she had played for the only Terrier team to make an NCAA appearance. In addition to UConn, the Springfield, Mass. native also worked on staffs at Denver and Minnesota.

“She has been a winner as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach,” said Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez. “She values the student-athlete experience on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

Wisconsin finished 5-19 this season under Jonathan Tsipis.

BU athletic director Drew Marrochello lauded Moseley for her impact on the Terrier program, on and off the court.

“She proved to be a tremendous leader on the court, turning our team into a Patriot League title contender and developing our student-athletes into some of the best players in the conference,” he said. “All of us at BU are looking forward to following Marisa’s coaching career and we wish her nothing but the best in the future.”















