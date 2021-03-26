Bemidji State opens tournament by stunning top seed Wisconsin in Bridgeport Regional

The Beavers (16-9-3) scored a pair of first-period goals, including Elias Rosen’s tally with just 15.1 seconds left, and never trailed in sending the Badgers packing. Bemidji State advances to Saturday’s regional final (4 p.m.) against the winner of Friday night’s second semifinal between UMass and Lake Superior State.

One game down, one No. 1 seed down in the NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey tournament.

A No. 4 seed has beaten a 1 seed in every NCAA Tournament since 2006. Bemidji State also won as a No. 4 in 2009, beating Notre Dame to start its run to the Frozen Four.

Wisconsin (20-10-1) was making its first NCAA appearance since 2014, and the Badgers have not won a tournament game since 2010, when they fell to Boston College in the national championship game.

Ross Armour opened the scoring for Bemidji at 6:33 of the first on an assist from Rosen, who then gave the Beavers a big momentum lift going into the first intermission with his goal that made it 2-0.

Wisconsin got one back on a 5-on-3 power play when Linus Weissbach scored at 2:38 of the second. But the Beavers stemmed the tide and Somoza scored his first to make it 3-1. Then Bemidji took advantage of a huge error by Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun late in the period, as Owen Sillinger forced a turnover and wrapped the puck into an open net for a shorthanded goal and 4-1 lead.

Somoza’s second made it 5-1 in the third, and the Beavers withstood a pair of goals from Hobey Baker finalist Cole Caufield before Brendan Harris’s shorthanded goal into an empty net with 2 seconds to play sealed it.

Zach Driscoll made 30 saves for Bemidji State. Beydoun stopped 24 for the Badgers before being replaced by Cameron Rowe (10 saves) in the third period.