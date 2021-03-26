Bruins again lose to Islanders, this time 21 seconds into overtime

A crowd of 2,191, the 12 percent capacity allowed, saw the curse of the Fish Sticks continue. On the first shift of overtime, Jaroslav Halak dropped Nick Leddy’s shot from the wing, and Anthony Beauvillier jabbed home the rebound.

A live crowd at TD Garden bore witness to what they’ve seen on TV this season: The Bruins can’t beat the Islanders.

The Bruins (16-8-4), who held fourth place in the East coming in, dropped to 0-3-2 against the division leaders from Long Island. Fans trickled onto Causeway Street a bit deflated, after a wild finish that saw three goals in the final three-plus minutes of the night.

Native New Englander Oliver Wahlstrom (Yarmouth, Maine) put in a backhand swipe off Halak’s elbow with 2:56 remaining in regulation, the last of three goals the visitors scored to erase a 2-0 lead.

Fifty-four seconds later, Anders Bjork redeemed himself. The winger, unable to find a home in Bruce Cassidy’s top 12, submitted a few stumbling, fumbling shifts on Thursday. Frankly, he looked bound for Providence. But he darted into the slot and smacked a feed from Charlie Coyle past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

These walls have not heard such a sound since March 7, 2020, the last Bruins home game before the pandemic.

Halak (17 saves on 21 shots) was supposed to get the night off. He entered in the second period, after starter Tuukka Rask pulled up lame.

▪ A small but mighty crowd got their money’s worth through one period: The Bruins had a two-goal lead and carried the play. But the Islanders took over as the second wore on, cutting their deficit to 2-1, and the premature exit by Rask spoiled the mood a bit.

▪ Rask, going for his 300th NHL win, stopped a tricky deflection from the point at the 8:20 mark, a good sign in his first game since March 7. He was showered with the requisite “Tuuuuuk” from the fans. It would be his last of the night.

Rask, suspected to be dealing with some back stiffness, was removed during the first intermission, giving way to Halak. The Bruins said Rask had an upper-body injury. He finished with six saves.

A goalie has to be in net when the winning goal is scored to get the “W” on his ledger, so Rask was in line after 40 minutes. But the Bruins lost Islanders winger Josh Bailey in the defensive zone 4:33 into the third, and he tied the game at 2.

▪ The first of the Bruins’ two early goals came from Karson Kuhlman, who outwaited a fly-by from Beauvillier and fired from the left wall, beating Varlamov far side at 11:42 of the first. Strong start for the hard-charging winger, getting a shot to play in the absence Jake DeBrusk, Sean Kuraly, and Zach Senyshyn. Kuhlman (three goals in five games with AHL Providence) brought lots of jump, fighting through checks and making a few intelligent passes. He might have earned himself another look in Saturday’s matinee against the Sabres. That’s if he’s available. On the opening shift of the third, Kuhlman went right down the hallway after blocking a Ryan Pulock one-timer with the top of his left hand.

▪ The second Boston goal carried the same theme as the first: an expert screen from Coyle in front, an under-the-radar Bruin scoring his first of the season, and the limited number of fans doing their best impression of a playoff crowd.

Defenseman Steven Kampfer, making his own case to stay in the lineup, fired a tumbling slapper into the Islanders’ net at 17:35. It came from the same location as Kuhlman’s strike: left wall, far out.

▪ The next two came from the Islanders (21-8-4 coming in), who gained the top spot in the East Division while the Bruins were on a week’s layoff. Energized by a four-minute penalty kill, they cut the deficit in half at 7:21 of the second and controlled much of the remainder of the period with trademark forechecking and lane-clogging.

▪ Patrice Bergeron, who was barking after taking an uncalled high-stick in the first, put the Bruins on a four-minute power play when he took another. But the first restless catcalls of the night arrived once the four minutes fizzled. The Bruins were slow to change, letting the Islanders break three on two.

▪ Defenseman Connor Clifton, who would win any footrace against Leo Komarov, failed to close on the veteran, who took him wide and sent a dangerous pass across the slot. The Bruins were late picking up Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who hammered home a loose puck at 7:21.

▪ The Bruins had their legs early, as expected. Energized by the fans, they were playing their first game in a week. The first period was fast, the Bruins outshooting the visitors, 10-6, against some uncharacteristically permissive defense. Shots were 23-19, Boston, after two.

▪ The first penalty call booed by a live Garden crowd in 383 days was Matt Grzelcyk for high-sticking, 1:49 in. But after review, the infraction was wiped out, since a review showed Jordan Eberle’s stick hit his teammate instead.

▪ Chris Wagner, after three healthy scratches, got a hand for dropping Adam Pelech in the Bruins’ zone in the first period. The fourth line, with Greg McKegg and Trent Frederic, held up well against the heavy Islanders.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.