Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask pulled after one period because of upper-body injury

Tuukka Rask was pulled after one period of Thursday’s game against the Islanders at TD Garden.
The Bruins announced it was an upper-body injury, and he wouldn’t return. Rask was relieved by Jaroslav Halak.
Thursday marked Rask’s first start since a March 7 loss to the Devils. Halak played five of the six games in Rask’s absence with Dan Vladar playing the other.
Rask made six saves, holding the Islanders scoreless.
