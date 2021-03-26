fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask pulled after one period because of upper-body injury

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated March 25, 2021, 1 hour ago
Tuukka Rask left Thursday's game against the Islanders after one period.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Tuukka Rask was pulled after one period of Thursday’s game against the Islanders at TD Garden.

The Bruins announced it was an upper-body injury, and he wouldn’t return. Rask was relieved by Jaroslav Halak.

Thursday marked Rask’s first start since a March 7 loss to the Devils. Halak played five of the six games in Rask’s absence with Dan Vladar playing the other.

Rask made six saves, holding the Islanders scoreless.

