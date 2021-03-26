Celtics’ Danny Ainge finally did what was needed at the trade deadline

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge finally made deadline moves after six years. He knew he couldn’t stand pat. The Celtics were yearning for help, and with the Orlando Magic deciding to hold a fire sale and start over, Ainge took advantage and acquired Evan Fournier to fortify his offense.

The players who remained Celtics said goodbye to those who were no longer part of the organization. Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, and Jeff Teague were sent away, part of the Celtics’ quest to take a step forward and avoid the luxury tax simultaneously.

Advertisement

It seems Fournier has been with the Magic since Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal were in Orlando, but he’s only 28 years old and is a nearly 20-point-per-game scorer.

Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks was another frustrating example of why the Celtics needed another reliable scorer. Marcus Smart, who has struggled mightily in late-game situations, was asked to take monumental shots in an attempt to steal the game, and he missed both.

Maybe it’s time for the Celtics to take Smart off the floor in those situations and replace him with Fournier. What Ainge did Thursday at least gives coach Brad Stevens that option, and Stevens needed more options.

Evan Fournier guards Marcus Smart in a game earlier this month. Now, they're teammates. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ainge put Stevens in a unenviable position by not stocking the bench with quality veterans. Those situations turned Smart into a scorer, and he instead needs to concentrate on flourishing as a defender and sparkplug. Acquiring Fournier gives the Celtics another floor-stretching shooter.

Fournier is a career 37.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc and will make things easier for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which should be Ainge’s primary goal. With three or four shooters on the floor — including Kemba Walker — somebody is going to get an open look down the stretch.

Advertisement

And Ainge was able to acquire Fournier for two second-round picks and part of the $28.5 million Gordan Hayward trade exception that will absorb the $17.1 million remaining on his contract this season. The fact that Ainge sacrificed part of the exception on a rental player likely means he believes the Celtics can re-sign Fournier for next season.

While Ainge had become attached to the roster he built, it was apparent that the current structure of the Celtics was mediocre. Boston is 13-20 since starting the season 8-3, with many of those games blown in the fourth quarter. Despite being eighth in the Eastern Conference as they play the second of a two-game series with the Bucks, the Celtics are fifth in point differential, meaning they are playing a lot of close games.

A player such as Fournier does not make the Celtics elite by himself, but he does make them better. Should Ainge have tried to go for Aaron Gordon also? Of course, but the Nuggets gave the Magic a rotation player (Gary Harris), a prospect (R.J. Hampton), and a first-round pick for Gordon.

Ainge would have had to give up Smart, Aaron Nesmith, and possibly a first-round pick or two to better Denver’s offer. Inasmuch as Smart has his detractors and weaknesses, he’s the soul of the Celtics and is popular with his teammates because of his fiery style.

Advertisement

The reality of NBA business arrived after acquiring Fournier when Ainge had to make moves to shed salary to prevent heavy luxury-tax bills in coming years. Theis had an expiring contract and likely was going to be too expensive to re-sign this summer. He’s making just $5 million this season but could demand more than double that on the open market with his skill set.

Daniel Theis is headed from Boston to Chicago. Charles Krupa

Ainge also created roster space by including Green into the deal with Theis to Chicago and then trading Teague to Orlando. That enables the Celtics to be players in the buyout market, and there are several veterans expected to be available, such as LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond, and perhaps Otto Porter, who was moved to Orlando on Thursday.

It was about time Ainge made moves to give this rigid roster more flexibility, even if that meant parting with popular players. Theis was a hard-working, improving center who got beat up on a nightly basis and never complained. Green was an athletic marvel who turned himself into more of an asset as time progressed. But neither were going to help the Celtics win the East.

Ainge had to do something to energize the roster, add to the offense, and give Stevens more options besides playing a bunch of not-ready-for-prime-time players. It also allows Stevens to give more opportunity to Robert Williams, who is expected to start Friday, and rookie Payton Pritchard, who will assume duties as the primary backup point guard.

It doesn’t come without a cost, but trade deadline transactions rarely do. Ainge had to atone for some of his recent roster mistakes, stop being so stingy with draft picks, and show Celtics fans that he’s willing to invest in the present because those fans are tired of hearing about the future, especially when teams such as the Bucks, Heat, and Nets are gearing up for playoff runs with new, impactful players.

Advertisement

So Ainge jumped into the game again and put the Celtics in a better place, and that’s what you ask of your general manager.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.