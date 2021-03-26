Danny Ainge explains why he thinks using the trade exception on Evan Fournier was the right move

▪ In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Ainge had said that he expected to use the $28.5 million exception that was created in the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade next summer rather than prior to this deadline. He had also made it clear that he prefers not to add players on expiring contracts. But then he used about $17 million of the exception Thursday to add Fournier, who is on an expiring contract.

The Celtics on Friday finalized the trades in which they acquired Magic wing Evan Fournier, Wizards forward Moe Wagner and Bulls forward Luke Kornet, and traded Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague and Javonte Green. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge had a Zoom media conference to discuss the deals.

Boston also surrendered Teague and two future second-round picks in that deal, but Ainge said the low cost and the plan to hopefully keep Fournier in Boston for years to come motivated him to make the trade.

“With Evan in particular, I thought that this opportunity was unique to add a player of his caliber,” Ainge said. “We talked often about shooting with size. Here’s a 6-7 kid that’s a good shooter, good playmaker, can handle the ball. He’s just another creator for us, a very consistent player, and I think we’re excited to add him. I think it is a good use of the TPE.

“We don’t acquire him with the idea that he’s going to be here just with us this year. We acquire him with potentially the idea he could be here a long time, like all of the players we acquire.”

Ainge said that Fournier’s experience, defensive versatility, and size at the guard spot should alleviate some of the pressure on stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker and that it would “give us a jolt.”

▪ Ainge said the decisions to trade away older veterans such as Theis, Teague, and Javonte Green were not motivated by the desire to create opportunities for the team’s younger players. But he said the confidence in the abilities of the younger players played a role. Center Robert Williams is in position to have his workload increased the most following the departure of Theis.

“Rob has been our best defensive center so far this year,” Ainge said. “I think everybody knows that. He’s improved ….He’s come a long way defending the pick-and-rolls and he still has a long way to go. We think he has an even bigger upside ahead of him. But yeah, there’s going to be a bigger role for Rob at this moment.”

By trading Daniel Theis (right), Danny Ainge is signaling that his confidence in Robert Williams (left) is growing. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

▪ The Celtics are 21-23 this season, and Ainge said that one of the reasons he was compelled to make moves now was because he felt a sense of discouragement and frustration within the team. There seemed to be a general need for a shakeup.

“This is a team I put together,” he said. “I am responsible for it. I think that you talked about patience, I think I am very, very patient. I’ve been at this a long time. I think there’s a time to overreact, but I didn’t feel pressure to do any of these things. I feel that this is a deal I would have done at any time over the last few years, probably, with this opportunity. But I guess the greatest pressure is just I want our players to feel hope, and I want our coach to feel hope.”

▪ Ainge said it is possible that both Wagner and Kornet could be available for Friday’s game against the Bucks. Fournier flew to Boston for his physical on Friday and could potentially join the team in Oklahoma City for Saturday’s game against the Thunder.

▪ Ainge mentioned multiple times during his 17-minute interview session that the defense has simply not been up to his standards. Boston entered Friday night with the league’s 24th-ranked defense, allowing 112.6 points per 100 possessions.

“Obviously defensive intensity has been a staple of this team over the good positive runs over the handful of years, and that hasn’t been there,” he said. “Our defensive consistency hasn’t been there. We’ve had good stretches. Good 10-day stretches, good 15-game stretches, but our defense has been sub-par.”

