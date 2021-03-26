Eduardo Rodriguez is scratched from Opening Day start with ‘dead arm’

Rodriguez pitched only two innings in his last spring training start Monday. He then missed a bullpen session Wednesday and the Sox decided to remake their rotation to open the season.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Eduardo Rodriguez will not start on Opening Day, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday. The lefthander is dealing with what’s known as a dead arm.

“The last one wasn’t a great one as far as his stuff and his body,” Cora said. “We’ve been very straightforward with him. His body is going to dictate what we’re going to do with him. So his schedule got pushed back.”

Rodriguez played catch Thursday and felt better. He had been scheduled to start Saturday as a final tuneup for the opener. Now the Sox are working on what comes next.

“Their bodies are going to let us know how we treat them,” Cora said. “Eddie was honest about it. We were talking the last few days, and that’s the decision we made.”

Cora said Rodriguez could simply be pushed back a few days and isn’t necessarily going to be placed on the injured list. Rodriguez is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday. That will determine his next step.

It’s common for pitchers to have a dead arm during spring training as they build up following an extended break. It’s fatigue as opposed to injury.

“I think that it’s just dead arm,” Cora said. “He didn’t feel as strong as the previous outings — arm-wise, shoulder, arm. There’s nothing specific there. He’s pushing. He pushed hard for Thursday.

“But I think the smart thing from my end and from our end is to play it smart. Take the decision away from the player. We made the decision for him. As far as the schedule, it doesn’t add up.”

Rodriguez started four games in spring training, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits over 13⅔ innings with 15 strikeouts and only two walks.

Rodriguez did not pitch last season after being diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that was triggered by his contracting COVID-19.

The arm soreness is not related to the myocarditis, Cora said.

Rodriguez was the pick to start Opening Day in 2020 before he was shut down. Now he misses another chance.

“Like I told him yesterday, ‘Hey, man, the way you’re throwing the ball, the way your career is going, at one point in your career, you will be an Opening Day starter, and maybe more than once,’ ” Cora said. “He took it as a professional.

“With him, the communication is very clear. It’s very genuine. For him to accept it and think about the future and not the first game of the season is a testament to who he is right now as a pitcher, as a person, and as a leader on this team.”

Eovaldi started Opening Day in place of Rodriguez last season. He allowed one run over six innings against Baltimore in a 13-2 victory.

If Rodriguez comes out of Saturday well, he could start the second game of the season, depending on where the Sox slot in their other starters.

“Now we’re kind of like rescheduling everything,” Cora said. “We’re going over plans. We had it all set up, but now we have to sit down and go over our situation, where we’re at days-wise, all that.

“We’ll make a decision. The thing about this is, it’s opening weekend. That’s why it’s such a big deal, because it’s opening weekend. But if this happens during the season, it’s not a big deal. You skip one guy, move another one, and then make a decision based on your schedule, where they’re at.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.