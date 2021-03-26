fb-pixel Skip to main content

Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: Rays unload for four homers

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 26, 2021, 52 minutes ago
Catcher Mike Zunino rounds the bases after belting one of Tampa Bay's four round-trippers.John Bazemore

Score: Rays 7, Red Sox 3.

Record: 13-10-1.

Breakdown: Willy Adames, Yandy Díaz, Tristan Gray, and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, accounting for six runs. Jeter Downs had a two-run shot for the Sox, who were held to five hits by four Rays pitchers. Thaddeus Ward started for the Sox and allowed one run over 1⅔ innings.

Next: The Sox play the Pirates in Bradenton at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Matt Andriese will get the start. The game will be on WEEI-AM 850.


