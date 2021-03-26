Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: Rays unload for four homers

Breakdown : Willy Adames, Yandy Díaz, Tristan Gray, and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, accounting for six runs. Jeter Downs had a two-run shot for the Sox, who were held to five hits by four Rays pitchers. Thaddeus Ward started for the Sox and allowed one run over 1⅔ innings.

Next: The Sox play the Pirates in Bradenton at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Matt Andriese will get the start. The game will be on WEEI-AM 850.





