Garrett Whitlock, who last pitched in Double A, officially makes Red Sox for Opening Day

“Obviously with everything he’s done throughout camp — not only on the field, but the way he acts and the way he conducts himself — that adds to the equation,” Cora said.

The 24-year-old righthander has impressed the Sox since the early days of camp, and even more once games started. He has worked nine innings and allowed one run on eight hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — What has been evident for several weeks became official on Friday when Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock made the Opening Day roster.

Advertisement

Whitlock had a 2.41 earned run average in 42 games as a Yankees minor leaguer from 2016-19, but he was left unprotected after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019. The Red Sox took him with the fourth pick of the Rule 5 Draft at a cost of $100,000.

To retain Whitlock, the Sox must keep him on the active roster the entire season. A Rule 5 pick cannot be optioned to the minors in his first season with the new team, but can be placed on the injured list.

Some Rule 5 players are used sparingly, but the Sox see Whitlock as a legitimate bullpen option who could evolve into a starter despite his having no experience above Double A.

“He’s getting better and better. It’s one of those — as a manager, president of baseball operations, GM, whatever — it’s a great moment when you tell somebody that you’re going to be a big leaguer,” Cora said.

“His reaction was priceless. It’s all about him. The organization did their homework, and we decided to draft him. From there on, it was up to him. He did everything possible to make the team, and I know he’s not going to stop. Try to keep getting better, studying the game, doing all the right things for him to get to the next level.”

Advertisement

Christian Vázquez doing better

Christian Vázquez, who was accidentally hit in the face with a thrown ball on Thursday, was given the day off to attend to a personal matter in Miami. He’ll be examined again on Saturday.

“He was feeling better [Thursday] night. He felt better [Friday] morning,” Cora said.

The expectation is Vázquez will be ready for Opening Day.

Moving day

Infielder Jonathan Araúz, a Rule 5 pick last year, was optioned to the alternate site.

The Sox also assigned catcher Chris Herrmann, utility player Danny Santana, outfielders César Puello and Michael Gettys, and righthanders Kevin McCarthy and Marcus Walden to the minors.

The camp roster is down to 28 players. That does not include outfielder Franchy Cordero, who is on the COVID-19 related injured list.

The biggest decision remaining is if Cordero will be on the Opening Day roster. His bid gained steam Friday, as he played six innings in left field and was 1 for 3 with a triple to center in a 7-3 loss against the Rays.

“It seems like he’ll be OK,” Cora said. “You saw him running the bases today, hit the ball to center field, moving around well in the outfield. It’s just about now, how he’s going to feel [Saturday].”

The other decision will be on the final spots in the bullpen. Righthanders Austin Brice, Colten Brewer, and Phillips Valdez are competing for two jobs.

Brice being out of minor league options could play in his favor, while Brewer’s advantage is being able to go multiple innings, although he didn’t help his cause by allowing four runs over two innings against Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

J.D. Martinez returns

J.D. Martinez was originally in the lineup as the right fielder, but flipped spots with Puello and was the DH. “It was more about him. He didn’t feel strong enough,” Cora said. Martinez missed the previous two games after a run in with bad sushi. He was 0 for 2 with a walk . . . To avoid facing the Rays for a third time, Nick Pivetta threw six innings and 96 pitches in a B game at Minnesota’s complex . . . Matt Andriese will face Pittsburgh in Bradenton on Saturday.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.