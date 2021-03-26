It was more than a game for Natick’s Jalyn Aponte and Nick Ofodile

“Honestly, [Taboh has] been in my head all day every day,” said Aponte, who carried 27 times for 146 yards and four touchdowns.

The senior was inspired to honor the memory of his good friend, Natick junior Giovanni Taboh, who died in a car accident earlier this month. With a wake and funeral scheduled for Taboh on Friday and Saturday, Natick hosted Milton Thursday night and two of Taboh’s best friends — Aponte and senior wide receiver Nick Ofodile — led the way in a 48-26 victory.

NATICK — In a premier matchup between the defending champions of the Bay State Conference’s respective divisions, Jalyn Aponte ran like a man on a mission

“So every time I’m running, I know I just have to use that as a drive. I have to find the passion and something I can build off of. I was thinking I just got to ball out for [Taboh].”

After a scoreless first quarter, both offenses erupted for a combined 48 points in the second quarter.

Milton junior quarterback Chase Vaughan (11-for-27 passing, 194 yards, 3 TD, INT) tossed a 7-yard score to Cassius Toussaint, dropped a 52-yard bomb to Malcolm Samuels, and hit Andrew Lynch for a 60-yard touchdown on a slant route to spark the visiting Wildcats.

“We knew [Milton] could move the ball and score points and they proved us right,” said Natick coach Mark Mortarelli. “That’s a terrific offense and a terrific quarterback, but we also have a pretty good offense and quarterback. So it was fun for the fans I’m sure, but not so much for the coaches.”

But every time Milton (2-1) looked to gain momentum, Aponte and the Redhawks (2-0) would patiently work their way down the field, and the senior from Mattapan finished four drives with touchdown runs from 4, 4, 6, and 1 yard out.

Aponte’s second touchdown was set up by Ofodile, who provided a 66-yard kickoff return and 15-yard gain on a shovel pass to set up a 4-yard touchdown run. Ofodile (4 receptions, 45 yards) also had a highlight grab down the sideline in the first quarter, played shutdown defense at cornerback, and put a bow on his performance with a 2-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter.

After Milton opened the third quarter with a 7-minute scoring drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from Vaughan to make it 28-26, Natick senior quarterback Will Lederman responded with a 60-yard touchdown pass to senior captain Jake Dunlap. Then junior cornerback Jayson Little provided an interception and Aponte bulldozed his way down to the 5-yard line, setting up a touchdown run by Lederman.

“For three years we’ve been saying you don’t want to tackle Jalyn in the third quarter when you’re tired,” said Mortarelli.

“When he’s running like that between the tackles, he’s obviously motivated. It’s been an emotional month for him and I’m happy he’s been able to stick with the team and be a big leader. He was impressive tonight.”



