Leonard Fournette agrees to one-year deal to stay with Buccaneers

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved closer to a goal of retaining all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory, agreeing to a one-year, $3.25 million contract to bring free agent running back Leonard Fournette back for next season.

A person familiar with the deal that could be worth up to $4 million with incentives spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced by the Bucs.

Fournette joined the team after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars near the end of training camp last summer. He struggled at times to adjust to a role as a backup to Ronald Jones, but played a key role late in the season and during the playoffs while Jones was slowed by injuries and a stint on the COVID-19 list.