Michigan drops out of men’s NCAA hockey tournament because of COVID

The Michigan Wolverines are out of the NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey tournament because of positive COVID-19 test results within the team’s Tier 1 testing group.
The NCAA’s Ice Hockey Committee and Medical Advisory Group made the decision Friday.
Michigan coach Mel Pearson said he was “devastated” for the players and called it unfortunate. He said he didn’t completely understand the final decision but had to respect it.
Michigan’s athletes and staff had remained in daily testing protocol since the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament and were preparing for Friday’s contest when notified by the NCAA.
The eighth-ranked Wolverines were scheduled to meet No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion, in a Midwest Regional semifinal. The game will be ruled a no-contest and Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round.
Michigan joins Notre Dame, who had to bow out of the tournament Thursday for the same reason. Boston College received a walkover when the Irish dropped out.