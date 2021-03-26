NCAA orders review of gender equity

Under sharp criticism during its marquee March Madness tournaments, the NCAA said Thursday it is hiring a law firm to review potential gender equity issues related to how it conducts its men’s and women’s championship events. The NCAA has been accused the past two weeks of not providing equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments. Among other things, female players, coaches and staff in San Antonio have criticized the NCAA for not initially providing a full weight-training area to the women’s teams, noting the men’s teams in Indianapolis did not have the same problem. The NCAA has apologized and President Mark Emmert said that Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which has experience in Title IX and gender equity issues, will conduct an “independent equity review” and evaluate the organization’s “practices and policies and provide recommendations on steps we can take to get better.” … Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement, culminating a 35-year career that included taking five schools to the NCAA Tournament — with two of them reaching the Final Four — and more than 650 career wins. Kruger, 68, led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016. He is the only coach to lead five programs to NCAA Tournament wins — Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV.

The Arizona Cardinals added cornerback Malcolm Butler on a one-year deal in an effort to bolster a thin secondary and also traded center Mason Cole to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round draft pick. In Super Bowl 49, Butler made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history when he intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line with under a minute to play to seal the Patriots’ win.

Advertisement

Figure skating

Hanyu dominates, Chen falters

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, looking every bit the champion of the sport, won the men’s short program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, distancing himself from Nathan Chen when the American fell on his opening quadruple lutz while Hanyu was sheer perfection. Chen is now more than eight points behind Hanyu’s 106.98 points. And Hanyu’s countryman, 17-year-old sensation Yuma Kagiyama, is between the two favorites in second place … Russians Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, in their first worlds, were spectacular in capturing the gold medal in the pairs competition. Their performance in the free skate lifted the Russians from third place and past two-time world winners Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China, who were plagued by several mistakes on side-by-side jumps. The two American pairs struggled after solid short programs. US champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier wound up seventh and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc finished ninth.

Advertisement

Skiing

Olympic jumper in hospital after fall

Olympic ski jumping champion Daniel-Andre Tande was hospitalized after a fall at a World Cup event in Slovenia, with Norwegian team officials saying he was in a medically induced coma and had suffered a broken collarbone. The International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Twitter that Tande was in stable condition. Tande lost control midway through his jump during a ski flying event in Planica and crashed heavily into the snow before tumbling down the slope. He was treated for nearly 30 minutes and given oxygen before being flown by helicopter to a hospital in Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana.

Advertisement

Baseball

White Sox’ Jiménez out 5-6 months

Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez is expected to be sidelined for five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a leaping grab at the wall on Sean Murphy’s solo homer for Oakland in a spring training game. Jiménez needs surgery to repair the injury, putting his season in jeopardy. General manager Rick Hahn said the team will know more when he begins the rehab process … Righthander Matt Harvey, an All-Star with the New York Mets in 2013, is back in the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles. Harvey got a $1 million, one-year contract and the chance to earn performance bonuses. He was derailed by Tommy John surgery in 2013 and an operation in 2016 to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition in which blood vessels or nerves are compressed. He was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances last year for the Kansas City Royals. He has a 5.40 ERA in three spring training appearances this year, allowing six runs and 10 hits in 10 innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Gonzalez retires after 13 seasons

Lefthander Gio Gonzalez, a two-time All-Star, retired after 13 major league seasons. He signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins but failed to make the 40-man roster. Gonzalez made one exhibition appearance, allowing seven runs and eight hits last Saturday while getting just one out against Washington, his former team … Colorado Rockies lefthander Kyle Freeland will be sidelined at least a month because of a strain in his pitching shoulder. He will start the season on the injured list, but he could be back in the rotation a lot sooner than initially anticipated … Bobby Brown, an infielder who played on five World Series champions with the New York Yankees and later became a cardiologist and president of the American League, died in Fort Worth, Texas at 96. He played with the Yankees from 1947-54, with Yogi Berra his roommate. He spent eight seasons in the majors and played in a career-high 113 games in 1948, batting .300 with three home runs, 48 RBIs. Overall, he batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBIs. He was president of the American League from 1984-94.

Advertisement

Soccer

US men beat Jamaica in exhibition

Sergiño Dest scored his first international goal with a spectacular 25-yard shot, Sebastian Lletget added a pair of second-half goals and the United States men beat Jamaica, 4-1, in an exhibition at Wiener Neustadt, Austria … CBS Sports has acquired the US rights to Italy’s Serie A. The three-year agreement will begin in August when the 2021-22 season gets underway … The Danish government will allow at least 11,000 fans into matches staged in Copenhagen during this year’s European Championship. Copenhagen is scheduled to host four matches in June, three in the group stage and another in the round of 16 … The men’s and women’s NCAA Division I tournaments will be held in Cary, N.C., and surrounding areas under a plan approved by an oversight committee. The NCAA’s soccer committees believe having all 48 women’s teams and 36 men’s teams in one region will help minimize travel, eliminate the need to comply with differing local COVID-19 protocols and cut the length of the postseason.

Advertisement

Tennis

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery for an injury to his left foot in Lausanne, Switzerland. Wawrinka said he would be out “for a few weeks,’' with the French Open starting May 23. He won at Roland Garros in 2015 … Top-ranked Ash Barty rallied from a big third-set deficit and overcame a match point to win her opening match at the Miami Open tennis tournament against qualifier Kristina Kucova, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 … Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams stepped in as head coach against the host Pittsburgh Penguins after interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the latest strange turn for the league’s worst team.







