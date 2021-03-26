Pride makes return trip to Isobel Cup final with a victory over the Toronto Six in semifinals

A year ago, the Pride compiled a 23-1-0 record and won in the semifinals, but the championship game was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Pride took a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Six in the semifinals at Warrior Arena Friday, advancing to Saturday night’s title game against the Connecticut Whale or Minnesota Whitecaps.

The Boston Pride are back where they believe they should be — in the finals of the Isobel Cup playoffs.

This time, the Pride jumped out to a two-goal lead in the opening period, then were sparked by a Mallory Souliotis shorthanded score to take a 3-1 advantage in the second period. The Pride stifled the dynamic Six first line, keeping league-leading scorer Mikyla Grant-Mentis off the board until the final period.

In the first period, the Six appeared on the verge of scoring several times as Julie Allen hit the underside of the crossbar at 13:11. But the Six appeared to lose momentum following a video review of Allen’s shot, called at 13:48. Nine seconds after play resumed, the Pride opened the scoring, as Tereza Varisova tucked in a Mary Parker assist at the back post. Jillian Dempsey upped the advantage, two-timing a finish at the back post off a Christina Putigna feed at 14:26. The Six called a timeout, and Breanne Wilson-Bennett cut the deficit with the rebound of a Grant-Mentis attempt at 15:35.

In the second period, the Pride killed two penalties, and scored twice within a 31-second span to take a 4-1 lead. Souliotis fired from the point for a 3-1 edge at 4:25, and McKenna Brand poked in her own rebound at 4:56. The Pride came close to increasing the advantage, but Meaghan Rickard had a breakaway stopped and shots by Sammy Davis and Taylor Wenczkowski were saved by Elaine Chuli. The Six squandered a chance to rally as Emily Fluke’s shorthanded breakaway was blocked by Lovisa Selander at 19:03.

Davis fired under Chuli from the left faceoff circle for a 5-1 lead at 3:52 of the final period, Samantha Ridgewell then replacing Chuli. Parker boosted the edge to 6-1 at 6:56. Grant-Mentis tipped in a Natalie Marcuzzi center at 12:18.





