Red Sox’ total value is put at $4.8 billion, second in majors to Yankees

The Yankees are valued at $6.75 billion, including related businesses worth $1.16 billion, which trails the Red Sox’ industry-leading $1.2 billion.

Accounting for the current value of Fenway Park, real estate parcels in the Fenway neighborhood, an 80 percent stake in NESN owned by the Red Sox’ parent company Fenway Sports Group, and the $3.6 billion value of the team itself, Sportico “conservatively” calculated the total value of the Red Sox to be $4.8 billion.

They trail the Yankees by nearly $2 billion, but the Red Sox still rank as the second-most valuable team in Major League Baseball, according to valuations from Sportico released Thursday.

Advertisement

“The Red Sox offer one of the most attractive situations among MLB baseball teams, because in addition to the team, they have a very profitable regional sports network and then also extremely valuable land around Fenway that can be developed eventually,” said Sportico co-author Kurt Badenhausen.

“You see the value in these assets with the recent investment by RedBird that makes the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group one of the most valuable sports assets in the world.”

RedBird Capital Partners recently invested $750 million in Fenway Sports Group in a private deal that valued the sports conglomerate at $7.35 billion and will turn RedBird into the third-largest stakeholder at FSG, which also owns Liverpool Football Club and half of Roush Fenway Racing. The RedBird investment, as well as the inclusion of NBA superstar LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter as part-owners of FSG, is awaiting MLB approval.

“LeBron has been very successful in just about everything he’s done on the court and off the court, and having him in the fold can only help Fenway Sports Group even with a very limited ownership interest in the company,” said Badenhausen.

Advertisement

Sportico quantified the economic impact of the pandemic last year on all clubs. For the Red Sox, who hosted only 30 fan-less games in the shortened season, revenues plunged 70 percent, from $492 million in 2019 to $147 million.

Based on team value alone, the Red Sox at $3.6 billion rank fourth, trailing the Yankees, Dodgers ($3.75 billion), and Cubs ($3.67 billion).

Sportico calculated the total value of the 30 major league teams at $66 billion, which works out to an average value of $2.2 billion.

John Henry, principal owner of FSG, also owns the Globe.

Fenway Real Estate, another FSG subsidiary, announced plans last year to expand its real estate holdings with a large, mixed-use development project built on assorted parcels around the ballpark, and is already constructing a new performance venue behind the ballpark.

Using a different methodology, Forbes last April estimated the Red Sox value at $3.3 billion.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.