Thursday’s Red Sox spring training report: Errors lead to early deficit against Twins

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 25, 2021, 1 hour ago
Red Sox starter Martin Perez threw 57 of 86 pitches for strikes and allowed five unearned runs in four innings against Minnesota.
Red Sox starter Martin Perez threw 57 of 86 pitches for strikes and allowed five unearned runs in four innings against Minnesota.John Bazemore

▪ Score: Twins 7, Red Sox 4

Record: 13-9-1

Breakdown: Two errors put the Sox in an early 5-0 hole. Michael Chavis dropped a popup in the first inning and the Twins capitalized when Byron Buxton drove in three runs with a two-out double. Rafael Devers misplayed a two-out ground ball in the second inning and Josh Donaldson followed with a home run. Martín Pérez went four innings, threw 57 of 86 pitches for strikes and allowed five unearned runs. The Sox didn’t get a hit until Bobby Dalbec homered with one out in the fifth inning. He has seven. Jonathan Araúz and César Puello also homered.

Next: The Sox play the Rays in Port Charlotte Friday at 1:05 p.m. MLB Network has the game.

