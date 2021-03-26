Thursday’s Red Sox spring training report: Errors lead to early deficit against Twins

▪ Breakdown : Two errors put the Sox in an early 5-0 hole. Michael Chavis dropped a popup in the first inning and the Twins capitalized when Byron Buxton drove in three runs with a two-out double. Rafael Devers misplayed a two-out ground ball in the second inning and Josh Donaldson followed with a home run. Martín Pérez went four innings, threw 57 of 86 pitches for strikes and allowed five unearned runs. The Sox didn’t get a hit until Bobby Dalbec homered with one out in the fifth inning. He has seven. Jonathan Araúz and César Puello also homered.

▪ Next: The Sox play the Rays in Port Charlotte Friday at 1:05 p.m. MLB Network has the game.

PETER ABRAHAM

PETER ABRAHAM

Peter Abraham