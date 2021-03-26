Unbeaten Concord-Carlisle girls’ volleyball turns to secondary options to rally past Acton-Boxborough

“They served the ball really well in the first set and we had to make adjustments and have secondary players step up,” said Crandall.

With junior Corinne Herr setting the tone, sisters Eva (sophomore) and Phoebe Shudt (senior) provided a much-needed boost, combining for eight kills. Their efforts helped the Patriots capture the next three sets and stay undefeated with a 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 victory.

After his squad dropped the first set to Acton-Boxborough in Thursday’s Dual County League girls’ volleyball match, Concord-Carlisle coach Jim Crandall emphasized the need for secondary options around the net.

“Corinne gets a lot of the attention but Eva and Phoebe were huge for us today.”

Both teams entered the week undefeated and the Patriots (6-0) capped an important stretch with their second win over A-B in three days. Crandall said his team made adjustments from Tuesday’s match, a 3-1 win, and keyed in on Justine Amory, a returning Globe All-Scholastic.

Sophomore Lauryn Freiss set the tone at libero, assisting Herr (20 kills) and the Shudt sisters during pivotal parts of the second and third sets.

“This was a very big week for us and we had to raise the level of play,” said Crandall. “We always go five sets with AB so it was nice to get two wins and only have to go four sets.”

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Falmouth 0 — Junior captain Alayna Rooney registered 25 digs, including the 1,000th of her career in the second set, and Lucy Swanson (18 kills, 15 digs), Grace Presswood (20 digs), and Lexie Hulten (36 assists) were stellar as the Dolphins (7-0) dominated in the Cape & Islands win.

Hopkinton 3, Medfield 0 — Junior Kate Powers (8 kills, 2 blocks) and senior Cassie White (5 kills) led the visiting Hillers (5-1) in the Tri Valley League win.

Lowell Catholic 3, Shawsheen 1 — Brianna DeLucia (10 assists, strong serving), Molly Trainor (14 kills, 3 blocks), and Shae Downing (11 digs) carried the host Crusaders (4-3) to the Commonwealth win.

Pentucket 3, Georgetown 0 — Pentucket picked up the first win in program history, defeating Georgetown, its former co-op partner, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13, in the Cape Ann League.

Sandwich 3, Rising Tide Charter 0 — Erica Sundermeyer (20 assists, 3 aces) and Paula Tanguilig (14 digs) paced the visiting Blue Knights (3-3) in the Cape & Islands win.

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 5, Bourne 1 — Eldan Kendall and Aiden Lehane each netted a pair of goals as the visiting Lakers (1-0) cruised to the South Coast Conference win in their season opener.

Blue Hills 3, Avon 0 — Junior Markens Charles netted a pair of second-half goals for the Warriors (1-0) in the Mayflower win.

Framingham 4, Advanced Math and Science 1 — Junior Sam Deveau (2 goals, 1 assist) paced the visiting Flyers in the nonleague win.

Old Rochester 4, Seekonk 1 — After missing last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, senior captain Charlie Hartley-Matteson netted a hat trick in his return as the Bulldogs (1-0) kicked off the season with a South Coast Conference home win.

Girls’ soccer

Case 1, Fairhaven 0 — Kasey Bates scored the winner in the 26th minute and Julie Heaton (8 saves) posted a clean sheet in net as the Cardinals (1-0) won their South Coast Conference season opener.

