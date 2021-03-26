What are UMass and Boston University up against in the first round of the NCAA men’s hockey tournament?

Here is a preview of the first-round games this weekend for UMass and Boston University in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament.

The Minutemen cruised into the tournament off an impressive run that saw them capture their first Hockey East tournament title in program history. They reached the NCAA championship game two years ago, and were on track to qualify for the tournament last year before the season was halted.

Coach Greg Carvel was not worried about any kind of a hangover clouding the team’s preparation this week.

“We properly celebrated, and then you properly move on to the next goal,” said Carvel. “Luckily, we have experience and understand how focused you need to be to find success in the NCAA tournament.”

Earlier this week, junior Bobby Trivigno was named the Walter Brown Award winner as New England’s top American-born college player. He leads UMass with 10 goals and 20 assists. Junior goalie Filip Lindberg is 7-1-4 with a 1.46 goals against average and a .940 save percentage.

The Lakers finished second in their conference, the WCHA, before going on to win the postseason tournament. They have gone 13-3 since Feb. 1, with two of the three losses in overtime.

While UMass is thrilled at the prospect of staying close to home, don’t expect a trip to Connecticut to bother the Lakers, who went 8-2 on the road, with all four of their wins against ranked opponents coming away from home.

Lake Superior goalie Mareks Mitens went 14-5-3 with a 1.86 GAA and a .933 save percentage. Junior Ashton Calder leads the team in points with 15 goals and 13 assists.

Should the Minutemen prevail, they would face the winner of the Wisconsin-Bemidji State game in Saturday’s regional final at 4 p.m.

No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10) vs. No. 4 Boston University (10-4-1)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m. Where: Times Union Center, Albany, N.Y., TV: ESPNews

After losing to UMass Lowell in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East tournament, Boston University has had two weeks off as it played the waiting game.

“We’re just trying to work on our game and get better,” said coach Albie O’Connell. “We had to get some guys some rest. We had some guys dinged up. We had some guys take a full week off.”

Senior David Farrance is one of 10 Hobey Baker finalists for the second consecutive season. The defenseman has 5 goals and 11 assists in just 10 games this season and is one of four Terriers with NCAA tournament experience.

BU sophomore forward Jay O’Brien leads the team with eight goals, to go with eight assists. Freshman goalie Drew Commesso, a Norwell native, is 6-2-1 with a .924 save percentage

St. Cloud State finished second in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, then advanced to the conference championship game before losing to No. 1 North Dakota. The Huskies are making their third straight trip to the NCAA tournament, but have struggled in recent years. Two years ago, they were the No. 1 seed but failed to win a game, losing in the first round to American International College.

Freshman Veeti Miettinen leads the team in scoring with 10 goals and 12 assists. Sophomore Jami Krannila also has 10 goals. Goalie David Hrenak is 14-9 with a .906 save percentage.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.